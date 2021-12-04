Thomas Heilman Keeps Rolling, Breaks 6th NAG This Week with 51.12 100 Free

2021 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

14 year-old Thomas Heilman of Cavalier Aquatics has been on a roll this week at the U.S. Open, and he kept the momentum going this morning by clipping his own National Age Group record in the 100 free.

Heilman came into today with a lifetime best (and NAG record) of 51.20, which he set last November at the Richmond location of the multi-site U.S. Open.

This morning, Heilman swam to a 51.12, shaving 0.08s off of the NAG record. For what it’s worth, Heilman’s prelims time was faster than several men who are literally twice his age, including 30 year-old Kent Olsen-Stavrakas (51.21) and 32 year-old Bruno Fratus (51.42).

So far this week, Heilman has set National Age Group records in the 50 free (twice), the 100 fly (twice), the 200 free, and now the 100 free. He’s schedule to swim the 200 fly later this session. He comes into that event with a best time of 2:02.25, about three seconds shy of the National Age Group record. That record is still held by none other than Michael Phelps, who went 1:59.02 back in 2000, just before turning 15 and making the Olympic team that summer.