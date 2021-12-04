2021 Minnesota Invite: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4, 2021

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minn.

Prelims – 10 AM / Finals – 6 PM (CST)

SCY (25y)

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Results also on Meet Mobile as “Minnesota Invite 2021”

Live Stream (fee)

The final prelims session of the Minnesota Invite is here, and this morning we’ll see heats of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. The 1650 free will be swum in a timed finals format later today and tonight. Tonight’s finals will also feature the 400 free relays.

After posting a new Texas program record of 57.90 in the women’s 100 breast last night, Anna Elendt will be back in action in the 200 breast today. Elendt is the #2 seed in the event this morning, sitting just a hair behind Michigan’s Letitia Sim.

We have a loaded field in the men’s 200 breast today. In the final circle-seeded heat this morning, we’ll see Cal’s Reece Whitley and Texas’ Caspar Corbeau go head-to-head. Texas will be out in full force in the women’s 200 fly as well, with Olivia Bray, Kelly Pash, and Emma Sticklen all set to compete in the event this morning. Minnesota’s Megan Van Berkom, who has been having a great meet so far, is also highly seeded in the 200 fly.

Cam Auchinachie has been having a great first showing with the Longhorns, and he’ll look to keep the momentum rolling in the men’s 100 free today after winning the 50 free and 100 back earlier in the meet. The 5th year will be pushed by teammates Daniel Kreuger and Drew Kibler, however. That’s not to mention some of the other heavy-hitters in the men’s 100 free today, like Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger, and Harvard’s Dean Farris.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

Phoebe Bacon got the job done this morning, touching as the only swimmer under 1:53. Isabelle Stadden was right behind, touching in 1:53.14. We can expect faster performances from the pair tonight, since both women are sub-1:50 200 backstrokers.

Cal’s Ayla Spitz was close to her personal best, turning in the 3rd-fastest time of the morning with a 1:54.75. Spitz’s best is a 1:53.21, which she swam at the 2021 Pac-12 Championships. Texas’ Julia Cook could also be in the mix tonight, as she has a lifetime best of 1:51.62.

Cal also got a big swim from freshman Annika McEnroe, who swam a 1:55.18 for 5th. The performance was a massive personal best for McEnroe, tearing down her previous best of 1:58.35.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

Wyatt Davis led the field this morning, clocking a 1:41.59 to narrowly beat out Cal’s Destin Lasco and Daniel Carr. Davis was within a second of his personal best, which stands at 1:40.68. Lasco still has to be considered the heavy-favorite in the event, as he holds a best time of 1:35.99 from last year’s NCAAs. Carr has also been well under 1:40 before, boasting a personal best of 1:37.87.

Dean Farris opted not to race the 200 back today, and will instead be competing in the 100 free. That decision isn’t terribly surprising, although it’s still notable, since Farris is a 1:38 200 backstoker.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

