The Tantalizing Proposition of A 100 Fly Showdown Between Chalmers & Dressel

One of the most highly-anticipated matchups for the 2020 Olympic Games is the battle expected to take place in the men’s 100m freestyle.

Although a number of contenders can grab that gold in Tokyo this summer, many believe it will come down to reigning Olympic gold medalist Kyle Chalmers of Australia and reigning World Champion Caeleb Dressel of the United States. Two young stars, in the primes of their career, faces of the sport in the two biggest swimming powerhouses in the world, facing off for glory in a premier event.

But what if the men’s 100m freestyle isn’t the only event where these powerhouse athletes will go head-to-head? With 21-year-old Chalmers having just thrown down a lifetime best of 51.37 in the 100m fly at an in-season New South Wales State Open Championships, the conversation has expanded to possibly watching Dressel and Chalmers duel in this race as well.

There’s no denying America’s Dressel is in a league of his own in the men’s 100m fly event, having logged a monumental new World Record of 49.50 last year in Gwangju. That time surpassed the previous WR mark of 49.82 that the most decorated Olympian of all-time, Michael Phelps, threw down a decade earlier at the 2009 World Championships.

Since that 2019 performance, Dressel has posted times ranging from 52.90 at February’s Florida Qualifier meet to a scorching 50.92 at the Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa earlier this month. The latter effort sits atop the season’s world rankings, representing the only sub-51 second outing in the world since last August.

Chalmers’ aforementioned personal best of 51.37 is just over half a second off of Dressel’s season-best 50.92 mark to render the Aussie as the world’s 8th fastest performer this season. That indeed seems a ways away from the explosive times that Dressel throws down on the regular, but Chalmers’ trajectory is what puts his latest 100m fly time into perspective.

Entering last weekend’s NSW State Championships, Chalmers’ 100m fly personal best rested at the 52.07 logged at the 2019 Australian National Championships. Fully-bearded and reportedly unrested, that means the South Aussie knocked .70 off of his quickest ever in a span of just over 6 months.

Take a look at how Chalmers’ path to a 100m fly personal best has taken shape, with a 7.6% different between the slowest and fastest times included:

Date Age Time January 2016 17 53.90 January 2017 18 54.87 January 2018 19 55.62 April 2019 20 52.07 March 2020 21 51.37

Below is a similar table containing Chalmers’ fastest 100m free times over the past 4 years, with a 2.4% differential between the slowest and fastest times:

Date Age Time July 2016 17 47.88 April 2017 18 48.20 August 2018 20 48.00 July 2019 21 47.08 January 2020 21 47.99 March 2020 21 48.28

One also needs to look at the domestic competition that may stand in Chalmers’ way if he were to even give the 100m fly consideration as an Olympic Trials event. Whereas Dressel is far and away the fastest American right now, Olympian Grant Irvine has been fastest among the Australians, albeit by only less than .10. He owns a season-best of 51.26 from last August’s FINA World Cup in Singapore.

But, Chalmers’ performance still rendered him as the 3rd fastest Australian of all-time, which contributes to the confidence factor should Chalmers really go for it at Aussie Trials.

Currently, the Australian Olympic Trials are still on schedule for Sunday, June 14th – Friday, June 19th, with the men’s 100m fly slated for the last day. If Chalmers were to contest the 100m fly, that would entail doubling up with the 100m fly and the 50m free on the final day.

Possible Chalmers Event Schedule:

Sunday, June 14th – OFF

Monday, June 15th – 200m freestyle

Tuesday, June 16th – OFF

Wednesday, June 17th – 100m freestyle

Thursday, June 18th – 100m butterfly, 50m freestyle

Taking schedule one step further, the men’s 100m butterfly at the 2020 Olympic Games sees heats scheduled for Thursday, July 30th. With prelims taking place in the evening, that means that the men’s 100m freestyle final would have already taken place on the morning of that same day, July 30th.

The men’s 100m fly semi-final on the morning of July 31st would see the men’s 50m free heats take place later that night.

What’s your take on the possibility of a Dressel v Chalmers duel in the 100m fly? Let us know in the comments.