The All-Time Top Ten Mid-Major Swimmers In Every Event Through 2024-25 Midseason Invites

It’s been less than a year since we last checked in on the all-time mid-major rankings. Schools weren’t even competing for the bulk of that period, but a lot has changed since our 2024 post-conference update. Conference realignment means that some schools aren’t mid-majors anymore, and there’s been plenty of fast swimming so far this term—these are two of the major factors that convinced us that now was the appropriate time to revisit these top times lists.
Regarding conference realignment, the rules for these rankings are simple: if the school was mid-major when the time was swum, it stays on the list. For example, any mark
Jack Hoagland added to these rankings last year while swimming for SMU will be on the list, but no time from this season that could’ve made the list will, as SMU has joined the ACC.
Note: Due to a lack of reliable data, the rankings are potentially missing times from the early 2000s and earlier. If there are certain swims you notice are missing, please let us know in the comments.
Notes On The Updated Rankings:
There’s only been one addition to the women’s rankings so far this season. That honor belongs to Penn’s
, who cracked the top ten in the women’s 1650 freestyle at the Big Al Invitational with a 16:04.71. She continues to add to Penn’s distance tradition, and the school now has three swimmers on the top ten list in that event. Anna Moehn On the flip side, the 500 freestyle and 200 breaststroke are the only events on the men’s side that haven’t seen any new entries this season.
Princeton junior
contributed four of the fifteen new marks for the men. Schott now ranks fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:32.78), fourth in the 200 butterfly (1:41.84), sixth in the 200 IM (1:42.84), and third in the 400 IM (3:40.69). Mitchell Schott
and Noah Millard, Nicholas Finch, have each put up two new times.
Johnny Crush
Millard, back at Yale after an Olympic redshirt, crushed a 1:32.42 in the 200 freestyle, moving to #3, then swam 14:33.47 in the 1650 freestyle to come within 1.93-seconds of the mid-major record. Millard turned heads two seasons ago with a 4:10.62 in the 500 free and has since expanded his range.
Finch is a freshman at Yale and a teammate of Millard’s. He cracked the all-time 50 freestyle list with a 19.14 for 10th. He and LaSalle’s Felix Jedbratt both swam 45.50 in the 100 fly this season, tying for sixth in event history.
Crush has been lighting up the pool for Army in his first year. He broke the 100 backstroke program record for a fourth time at the Star Meet, and his 44.53 moves him to third all-time in the event. He also dropped a 1:40.28 in the 200 backstroke, entering the list at eighth.
Hawaii’s became the fifth man in mid-major history to break 19 seconds in the 50 freestyle. Earlier this season, he swam an 18.99, joining Karol Ostrowski Alex Righi, and , Josh Schneider, Dean Farris Colin Wright in the club.
The men’s 100 breaststroke is the other event that saw multiple additions. 200 breaststroke NCAA ‘A’ finalist swam a lifetime best 51.36 to move to third all-time in the mid-majors. Delaware’s swam a school record 51.63 to move to sixth all-time, knocking fellow Blue Hen Matvei Namakonov Toni Sabev off the list. Men’s Rankings
50 Freestyle
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Alex Righi
Yale
18.82
2008-09
2
Dean Farris Harvard
18.92
2018-19
3
Josh Schneider
Cincinnati
18.93
2009-10
4
Colin Wright
William & Mary
18.98
2019-20
5
Karol Ostrowski
Hawaii
18.99
2024-25
6
Dillon Virva
UNLV
19.07
2015-16
7
Remi Fabiani
Cal Baptist
19.09
2022-23
8
Alex Santiago Southern Illinois
19.12
2023-24
9
Cameron Auchinachie
Denver
19.13
2019-20
10
Nicholas Finch
Yale
19.14
2024-25 100 Freestyle
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Dean Farris Harvard
40.8
2018-19
2
Alex Righi
Yale
41.71
2008-09
3
Cameron Auchinachie
Denver
41.81
2018-19
4
Colin Wright
William & Mary
42.01
2021-22
5
Lars Frolander
SMU
42.12
1997-98
6
Remi Fabiani
Cal Baptist
42.21
2022-23
7
Payton Sorenson
BYU
42.24
2018-19
T-8
Wen Zhang
Air Force
42.32
2022-23
T-8
Alex Santiago
Southern Illinois
42.32
2024-25
10
Mahlon Reihman
Harvard
42.39
2021-22
200 Freestyle
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Dean Farris Harvard
1:29.15
2018-19
2
Wen Zhang
Air Force
1:31.42
2022-23
3
Noah Millard
Yale
1:32.42
2023-24
4
Mitchell Schott
Princeton
1:32.78
2024-25
5
Ben Littlejohn
Harvard
1:33.24
2023-24
6
Toni Dragoja
George Washington
1:33.25
2023-24
7
Mitchell Schott Princeton
1:33.37
2023-24
8
Blake Worsley
Denver
1:33.40
2008-09
9
Doug Lennox
Princeton
1:33.50
2008-09
10
Jack Hoagland
SMU
1:33.54
2023-24
500 Freestyle
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Noah Millard Yale
4:10.62
2022-23
2
Jack Hoagland
SMU
4:11.11
2023-24
3
Brennan Novak
Harvard
4:13.34
2017-18
4
Blake Worsley
Denver
4:13.81
2008-09
5
Tommy Duvall
Navy
4:14.04
2013-14
6
Logan Hotchkiss
UC Santa Barbara
4:14.39
2018-19
T-7
Logan Houck
Harvard
4:14.74
2017-18
T-7
Adam Wu
Columbia
4:14.74
2022-23
9
Ben Littlejohn
Harvard
4:15.20
2023-24
10
Kei Hyogo
Yale
4:15.32
2017-18
1650 Freestyle
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Chris Swanson Penn
14:31.54
2015-16
2
Noah Millard
Yale
14:33.47
2024-25
3
Jack Hoagland
SMU
14:39.19
2023-24
4
John Cole
Harvard
14:39.71
2001-02
5
Kei Hyogo
Yale
14:45.21
2015-16
6
Logan Houck
Harvard
14:45.41
2017-18
7
Brennan Novak
Harvard
14:46.17
2017-18
8
Tony Corbisiero
Columbia
14:46.29
1982-83
9
Brad Gonzales
UNLV
14:46.31
2017-18
10
Mitchell Huxhold
CSU Bakersfield
14:47.18
2013-14
100 Backstroke
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Dean Farris Harvard
43.66
2018-19
2
Mark Nikolaev
GCU
44.33
2018-19
3
Johnny Crush
Army
44.53
2024-25
4
Ruard Van Renen SIU
44.67
2022-23
5
Anton Loncar
Denver
45.11
2017-18
6
Jake Taylor
BYU
45.34
2014-15
7
Landis Hollingsworth
IUPUI
45.66
2017-18
8
Alex Bauch
Queens (NC)
45.67
2022-23
9
Panos Bolanos
UNLV
45.8
2022-23
T-10
Will Grant
Harvard
45.82
2022-23
T-10
Caleb Mauldin
Navy
45.82
2021-22
200 Backstroke
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Anton Loncar
Denver
1:38.62
2017-18
2
Dean Farris Harvard
1:38.99
2017-18
3
Kane Follows
Hawaii
1:39.15
2018-19
4
Jake Taylor
BYU
1:39.42
2015-16
5
Metin Aydin
Hawaii
1:39.59
2017-18
6
Ruard Van Renen SIU
1:39.73
2022-23
7
Jacob Hanson
EMU
1:39.87
2012-13
8
Johnny Crush
Army
1:40.28
2024-25
9
Jack Manchester
Harvard
1:40.52
2016-17
10
Anthony Rincon
Harvard
1:40.61
2023-24
100 Breaststroke
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Brian Benzing Towson
50.59
2023-24
2
Ilya Evdokimov
Cornell
51.32
2017-18
3
Jack Kelly
Brown
51.36
2024-25
4
Matt Fallon
Penn
51.45
2021-22
5
Kohen Rankin
Army
51.62
2023-24
6
Matvei Namakonov
Delaware
51.63
2024-25
7
Fabian Schwingenschlogl Western Kentucky
51.66
2014-15
8
Olli Kokko
Hawaii
51.71
2019-20
9
Josue Dominguez
BYU
51.81
2020-21
10
Danny Kovac
SMU
51.82
2023-24
200 Breaststroke
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Matt Fallon
Penn
1:48.48
2023-24
2
Jack Kelly
Brown
1:51.62
2023-24
3
Colin Feehery
SMU
1:52.06
2022-23
4
Ilya Evdokimov
Cornell
1:52.28
2017-18
5
Brian Benzing
Towson
1:52.71
2023-24
6
Demirkan Demir
Columbia
1:52.72
2022-23
7
Caleb Rhodenbaugh
SMU
1:52.73
2021-22
8
Logan Kelly
IUPUI
1:52.86
2022-23
9
Nejc Zupan
Dartmouth
1:53.29
2012-13
10
Olli Kokko
Hawaii
1:53.33
2018-19
100 Butterfly
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Umitcan Gures
Harvard
44.63
2021-22
2
Djurdje Matic
George Washington
44.8
2023-24
3
Danny Kovac
SMU
45.03
2023-24
4
Doug Lennox
Princeton
45.12
2008-09
5
Philipp Sikatzki
Cleveland State
45.37
2015-16
T-6
Felix Jedbratt
LaSalle
45.5
2024-25
T-6
Nicholas Finch
Yale
45.5
2024-25
8
Jack Saunderson
Towson
45.51
2017-18
9
Connor Lee
Yale
45.52
2022-23
10
Jonah Harm
Navy
45.58
2022-23
200 Butterfly
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Jack Saunderson
Towson
1:40.44
2018-19
2
Danny Kovac
SMU
1:40.93
2023-24
3
Raunak Khosla Princeton
1:40.94
2022-23
4
Mitchell Schott
Princeton
1:41.84
2024-25
5
Jonathan Gomez
SMU
1:41.98
2016-17
6
David Schmitt
Harvard
1:42.17
2023-24
7
Alex Kunert
Queens (NC)
1:42.34
2022-23
T-8
Thomas Glenn
Brown
1:42.35
2013-14
T-8
Daniil Antopov
GCU
1:42.35
2018-19
10
Jake Johnson
Harvard
1:42.42
2021-22
200 IM
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Raunak Khosla Princeton
1:41.11
2022-23
2
Mark Andrew
Penn
1:42.36
2018-19
3
Jake Taylor
BYU
1:42.82
2015-16
4
Brian Benzing
Towson
1:42.82
2023-24
5
Will Grant
Harvard
1:42.83
2023-24
6
Mitchell Scott
Princeton
1:42.84
2024-25
7
Metin Aydin
Hawaii
1:43.16
2017-18
8
Mark Nikolaev
GCU
1:43.43
2018-19
9
Colin Feehery
SMU
1:43.45
2022-23
10
Matt Fallon
Penn
1:43.63
2022-23
400 IM
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Raunak Khosla Princeton
3:40.04
2021-22
2
Mark Andrew
Penn
3:40.28
2018-19
3
Mitchell Schott
Princeton
3:40.69
2024-25
4
Jack Hoagland
SMU
3:41.19
2023-24
5
Cotton Fields
SMU
3:41.42
2023-24
6
Colin Feehery
SMU
3:41.89
2021-22
7
Michael Zarian
Harvard
3:42.66
2019-20
8
Kei Hyogo
Yale
3:42.77
2017-18
9
Tanner Nelson
BYU
3:42.87
2021-22
10
Cotton Fields
SMU
3:43.34
2021-22
Women’s Rankings
50 Freestyle
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Anika Apostalon
San Diego State
21.76
2013-14
2
Amy Van Dyken
Colorado State
21.77
1993-94
3
Sofia Maksimova
California Baptist
21.79
2023-24
4
Isabella Hindley
Yale
21.83
2018-19
5
Izzi Henig
Yale
21.93
2021-22
T-6
Emma Svensson
FGCU
21.98
2014-15
T-6
Missy Cundiff
William & Mary
21.98
2021-22
8
Anne May
UC Santa Barbara
22
2007-08
9
Megan Burns
Buffalo
22.04
2016-17
T-10
Delaney Carlton
UNC Asheville
22.07
2022-23
T-10
Lisa Boyce
Princeton
22.07
2012-13
T-10
Danielle Melilli
Queens (NC)
22.07
2023-24
T-10
Sabrina Johnston
Princeton
22.07
2023-24
100 Freestyle
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Izzi Henig
Yale
47.32
2021-22
2
Lia Thomas
Penn
47.37
2021-22
3
Laticia-Leigh Transom
Hawaii
47.39
2022-23
4
Anika Apostalon
San Diego State
47.73
2013-14
5
Nicole Maier
Miami (OH)
47.77
2023-24
6
Isabella Hindley
Yale
47.85
2018-19
7
Martina Moravcova
SMU
47.87
1998-99
8
Jackie Keire
Cincinnati
47.95
2016-17
9
Franziska Weidner
Hawaii
48.05
2017-18
10
Megan Burns
Buffalo
48.14
2016-17
200 Freestyle
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Lia Thomas
Penn
1:41.93
2021-22
2
Martina Moravcova
SMU
1:43.08
1996-97
3
Jackie Keire
Cincinnati
1:43.19
2016-17
4
Miki Dahlke
Harvard
1:43.78
2019-20
5
Nicole Maier
Miami (OH)
1:43.90
2023-24
6
Martina Thomas
Navy
1:44.07
2018-19
7
Zarena Brown
Houston
1:44.33
2019-20
8
Nina Rangelova
SMU
1:44.62
2011-12
9
Izzi Henig
Yale
1:44.65
2021-22
10
Franziska Weidner
Hawaii
1:44.73
2017-18
500 Freestyle
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Lia Thomas
Penn
4:33.24
2021-22
2
Meredith Budner
Towson
4:34.56
2010-11
3
Cristina Teuscher
Columbia
4:35.67
1997-98
4
Ellie Marquardt
Princeton
4:36.37
2019-20
5
Anna Kalandadze
Penn
4:37.21
2023-24
6
Alicia Aemisegger
Princeton
4:37.58
2009-10
7
Flavia Rigamonti
SMU
4:37.72
2002-03
8
Phoebe Hines
Hawaii
4:38.11
2018-19
9
Genevieve Miller
Air Force
4:38.98
2016-17
10
Emma Chard
Boise State
4:39.22
2016-17
1650 Freestyle
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Flavia Rigamonti
SMU
15:40.41
2002-03
2
Phoebe Hines
Hawaii
15:41.35
2018-19
3
Meredith Budner
Towson
15:44.26
2010-11
4
Anna Kalandadze
Penn
15:47.86
2023-24
5
Alicia Aemisegger Princeton
15:50.60
2008-9
6
Genevieve Miller
Air Force
15:58.06
2016-17
7
Lia Thomas
Penn
15:59.71
2021-22
8
Briana Emig
EMU
16:03.51
2011-12
9
Kaitlin Burke
Towson
16:04.30
2013-14
10
Anna Moehn
Penn
16:04.71
2024-25 100 Backstroke
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Celia Pulido
Southern Illinois
50.73
2023-24
2
Scarlett Ferris
Nevada
51.49
2023-24
3
Maddy Gatrall Akron
51.59
2022-23
4
Elise Haan FGCU
51.65
2015-16
5
Kira Toussaint FGCU
51.68
2013-14
6
Laticia-Leigh Transom
Hawaii
51.88
2022-23
7
Anika Apostalon San Diego State
51.92
2013-14
8
Alex Roberts
San Diego State
51.95
2023-24
9
Therese Svendsen
SMU
51.99
2011-12
10
Sam Wicks
Boise State
52.03
2015-16
200 Backstroke
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Samantha Corea
Denver
1:50.56
2014-15
2
Celia Pulido
Southern Illinois
1:52.31
2023-24
3
Weronika Gorecka
Akron
1:52.43
2022-23
4
Felicia Pasadyn
Harvard
1:52.56
2019-20
5
Payton Keiner
Liberty
1:52.63
2019-20
6
Matea Samardzic
SMU
1:52.69
2016-17
7
Alex Roberts
San Diego State
1:52.89
2023-24
8
Morgan McCormick
Denver
1:52.78
2016-17
9
Ludwika Szynal
Akron
1:52.94
2016-17
10
Susan LaGrand
Oakland
1:53.12
2022-23
100 Breaststroke
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Emily McClellan
Milwaukee
57.76
2013-14
2
Delaney Duncan
EMU
57.83
2018-19
3
Katie Meili Columbia
58.44
2012-13
4
Emily Escobedo UMBC
58.48
2016-17
5
Klara Thormalm
San Diego State
58.68
2020-21
6
Ashley Danner
George Mason
59.02
2011-12
7
Christie Chue
FIU
59.1
2022-23
T-8
Franziska Weidner
Hawaii
59.12
2017-18
T-8
Tara-Lynn Nicholas
SMU
59.12
2014-15
10
Peyton Kondis
Houston
59.16
2019-20
200 Breaststroke
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Emily Escobedo UMBC
2:05.20
2016-17
2
Emily McClellan
Milwaukee
2:06.78
2013-14
3
Petra Halmai
FGCU
2:06.89
2020-21
4
Delaney Duncan
EMU
2:07.38
2018-19
5
Paloma Marrero Munoz
Akron
2:07.91
2017-18
6
Christie Chue
FIU
2:07.99
2021-22/2023-24
7
Katie Meili Columbia
2:08.00
2012-13
8
Christiana Williams
San Diego State
2:08.23
2022-23
9
Amanda Sanders
Denver
2:08.24
2015-16
10
Klara Thormalm
San Diego State
2:08.30
2019-20
100 Butterfly
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Samantha Corea
Denver
50.86
2014-15
2
Marne Erasmus
SMU
51.1
2013-14
3
Kamryn Cannings
Liberty
51.26
2023-24
4
Abby Daniel
Akron
51.31
2023-24
5
Arielle Hayon
Rice
51.38
2023-24
6
Andrea Ward
UC Santa Barbara
51.47
2013-14
7
Katie Herrington
UNLV
51.48
2013-14
8
Alex Forrester
Yale
51.57
2012-13
9
Lisa Boyce
Princeton
51.57
2013-14
10
Courtney Vincent
San Diego State
51.6
2019-20
200 Butterfly
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
Limin Liu
Nevada
1:52.93
1999-2000
1
Sydney Harrington
Navy
1:53.74
2020-21
2
Alex Forrester
Yale
1:54.49
2012-13
3
Heidi Smithwick
Princeton
1:54.62
2023-24
4
Alicia Aemisegger Princeton
1:54.84
2009-10
5
Blanka Bokros Blanka
UNLV
1:55.16
2023-24
6
Cari Czarnecki
Towson
1:55.25
2010-11
7
Abby Daniel
Akron
1:55.50
2023-24
8
Miki Dahlke
Harvard
1:55.51
2019-20
9
Christina Elmgreen
FGCU
1:55.55
2017-18
10
Andrea Ward
UC Santa Barbara
1:55.79
2013-14
200 IM
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Bailey Andison Denver
1:54.38
2017-18
2
Katie Meili Columbia
1:54.72
2012-13
3
Emily Escobedo UMBC
1:55.13
2016-17
4
Abby Daniel
Akron
1:55.45
2023-24
5
Martina Moravcova
SMU
1:55.65
1998-99
6
Franziska Weidner
Hawaii
1:55.68
2017-18
7
Lauren Barber
Navy
1:55.87
2017-18
8
Felicia Pasadyn
Harvard
1:55.88
2019-20
9
Nicole Maier Miami (OH)
1:56.04
2022-23
10
Eleanor Sun
Princeton
1:56.26
2023-24
400 IM
RANK
SWIMMER
SCHOOL
TIME
SEASON
1
Alicia Aemisegger Princeton
4:02.47
2008-09
2
Bailey Andison Denver
4:03.09
2016-17
3
Matea Samardzic
SMU
4:05.52
2016-17
4
Yawen Li
Nevada
4:05.56
2014-15
5
Cristina Teuscher
Columbia
4:05.62
1997-98
6
Nicole Maier Miami (OH)
4:05.84
2022-23
7
Eleanor Sun
Princeton
4:06.07
2023-24
T-8
Alenka Kejzar
SMU
4:06.70
2001-02
T-8
Zsuzsanna Jakabos
UNLV
4:06.70
2008-09
10
Anna Metzler
UNH
4:07.20
2019-20