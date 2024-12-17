The All-Time Top Ten Mid-Major Swimmers In Every Event Through 2024-25 Midseason Invites

It’s been less than a year since we last checked in on the all-time mid-major rankings. Schools weren’t even competing for the bulk of that period, but a lot has changed since our 2024 post-conference update. Conference realignment means that some schools aren’t mid-majors anymore, and there’s been plenty of fast swimming so far this term—these are two of the major factors that convinced us that now was the appropriate time to revisit these top times lists.

Regarding conference realignment, the rules for these rankings are simple: if the school was mid-major when the time was swum, it stays on the list. For example, any mark Jack Hoagland added to these rankings last year while swimming for SMU will be on the list, but no time from this season that could’ve made the list will, as SMU has joined the ACC.

Note: Due to a lack of reliable data, the rankings are potentially missing times from the early 2000s and earlier. If there are certain swims you notice are missing, please let us know in the comments.

Notes On The Updated Rankings:

There’s only been one addition to the women’s rankings so far this season. That honor belongs to Penn’s Anna Moehn , who cracked the top ten in the women’s 1650 freestyle at the Big Al Invitational with a 16:04.71. She continues to add to Penn’s distance tradition, and the school now has three swimmers on the top ten list in that event.

, who cracked the top ten in the women’s 1650 freestyle at the Big Al Invitational with a 16:04.71. She continues to add to Penn’s distance tradition, and the school now has three swimmers on the top ten list in that event. On the flip side, the 500 freestyle and 200 breaststroke are the only events on the men’s side that haven’t seen any new entries this season.

Princeton junior Mitchell Schott contributed four of the fifteen new marks for the men. Schott now ranks fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:32.78), fourth in the 200 butterfly (1:41.84), sixth in the 200 IM (1:42.84), and third in the 400 IM (3:40.69).

contributed four of the fifteen new marks for the men. Schott now ranks fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:32.78), fourth in the 200 butterfly (1:41.84), sixth in the 200 IM (1:42.84), and third in the 400 IM (3:40.69). Noah Millard, Nicholas Finch, and Johnny Crush have each put up two new times. Millard, back at Yale after an Olympic redshirt, crushed a 1:32.42 in the 200 freestyle, moving to #3, then swam 14:33.47 in the 1650 freestyle to come within 1.93-seconds of the mid-major record. Millard turned heads two seasons ago with a 4:10.62 in the 500 free and has since expanded his range. Finch is a freshman at Yale and a teammate of Millard’s. He cracked the all-time 50 freestyle list with a 19.14 for 10th. He and LaSalle’s Felix Jedbratt both swam 45.50 in the 100 fly this season, tying for sixth in event history. Crush has been lighting up the pool for Army in his first year. He broke the 100 backstroke program record for a fourth time at the Star Meet, and his 44.53 moves him to third all-time in the event. He also dropped a 1:40.28 in the 200 backstroke, entering the list at eighth.

and have each put up two new times. Hawaii’s Karol Ostrowski became the fifth man in mid-major history to break 19 seconds in the 50 freestyle. Earlier this season, he swam an 18.99, joining Alex Righi, Dean Farris , Josh Schneider, and Colin Wright in the club.

Hawaii’s became the fifth man in mid-major history to break 19 seconds in the 50 freestyle. Earlier this season, he swam an 18.99, joining and in the club. The men’s 100 breaststroke is the other event that saw multiple additions. 200 breaststroke NCAA ‘A’ finalist swam a lifetime best 51.36 to move to third all-time in the mid-majors. Delaware’s Matvei Namakonov swam a school record 51.63 to move to sixth all-time, knocking fellow Blue Hen Toni Sabev off the list.

Men’s Rankings

50 Freestyle

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Alex Righi Yale 18.82 2008-09 2 Dean Farris Harvard 18.92 2018-19 3 Josh Schneider Cincinnati 18.93 2009-10 4 Colin Wright William & Mary 18.98 2019-20 5 Karol Ostrowski Hawaii 18.99 2024-25 6 Dillon Virva UNLV 19.07 2015-16 7 Remi Fabiani Cal Baptist 19.09 2022-23 8 Alex Santiago Southern Illinois 19.12 2023-24 9 Cameron Auchinachie Denver 19.13 2019-20 10 Nicholas Finch Yale 19.14 2024-25

100 Freestyle

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Dean Farris Harvard 40.8 2018-19 2 Alex Righi Yale 41.71 2008-09 3 Cameron Auchinachie Denver 41.81 2018-19 4 Colin Wright William & Mary 42.01 2021-22 5 Lars Frolander SMU 42.12 1997-98 6 Remi Fabiani Cal Baptist 42.21 2022-23 7 Payton Sorenson BYU 42.24 2018-19 T-8 Wen Zhang Air Force 42.32 2022-23 T-8 Alex Santiago Southern Illinois 42.32 2024-25 10 Mahlon Reihman Harvard 42.39 2021-22

200 Freestyle

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Dean Farris Harvard 1:29.15 2018-19 2 Wen Zhang Air Force 1:31.42 2022-23 3 Noah Millard Yale 1:32.42 2023-24 4 Mitchell Schott Princeton 1:32.78 2024-25 5 Ben Littlejohn Harvard 1:33.24 2023-24 6 Toni Dragoja George Washington 1:33.25 2023-24 7 Mitchell Schott Princeton 1:33.37 2023-24 8 Blake Worsley Denver 1:33.40 2008-09 9 Doug Lennox Princeton 1:33.50 2008-09 10 Jack Hoagland SMU 1:33.54 2023-24

500 Freestyle

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Noah Millard Yale 4:10.62 2022-23 2 Jack Hoagland SMU 4:11.11 2023-24 3 Brennan Novak Harvard 4:13.34 2017-18 4 Blake Worsley Denver 4:13.81 2008-09 5 Tommy Duvall Navy 4:14.04 2013-14 6 Logan Hotchkiss UC Santa Barbara 4:14.39 2018-19 T-7 Logan Houck Harvard 4:14.74 2017-18 T-7 Adam Wu Columbia 4:14.74 2022-23 9 Ben Littlejohn Harvard 4:15.20 2023-24 10 Kei Hyogo Yale 4:15.32 2017-18

1650 Freestyle

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Chris Swanson Penn 14:31.54 2015-16 2 Noah Millard Yale 14:33.47 2024-25 3 Jack Hoagland SMU 14:39.19 2023-24 4 John Cole Harvard 14:39.71 2001-02 5 Kei Hyogo Yale 14:45.21 2015-16 6 Logan Houck Harvard 14:45.41 2017-18 7 Brennan Novak Harvard 14:46.17 2017-18 8 Tony Corbisiero Columbia 14:46.29 1982-83 9 Brad Gonzales UNLV 14:46.31 2017-18 10 Mitchell Huxhold CSU Bakersfield 14:47.18 2013-14

100 Backstroke

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Dean Farris Harvard 43.66 2018-19 2 Mark Nikolaev GCU 44.33 2018-19 3 Johnny Crush Army 44.53 2024-25 4 Ruard Van Renen SIU 44.67 2022-23 5 Anton Loncar Denver 45.11 2017-18 6 Jake Taylor BYU 45.34 2014-15 7 Landis Hollingsworth IUPUI 45.66 2017-18 8 Alex Bauch Queens (NC) 45.67 2022-23 9 Panos Bolanos UNLV 45.8 2022-23 T-10 Will Grant Harvard 45.82 2022-23 T-10 Caleb Mauldin Navy 45.82 2021-22

200 Backstroke

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Anton Loncar Denver 1:38.62 2017-18 2 Dean Farris Harvard 1:38.99 2017-18 3 Kane Follows Hawaii 1:39.15 2018-19 4 Jake Taylor BYU 1:39.42 2015-16 5 Metin Aydin Hawaii 1:39.59 2017-18 6 Ruard Van Renen SIU 1:39.73 2022-23 7 Jacob Hanson EMU 1:39.87 2012-13 8 Johnny Crush Army 1:40.28 2024-25 9 Jack Manchester Harvard 1:40.52 2016-17 10 Anthony Rincon Harvard 1:40.61 2023-24

100 Breaststroke

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Brian Benzing Towson 50.59 2023-24 2 Ilya Evdokimov Cornell 51.32 2017-18 3 Jack Kelly Brown 51.36 2024-25 4 Matt Fallon Penn 51.45 2021-22 5 Kohen Rankin Army 51.62 2023-24 6 Matvei Namakonov Delaware 51.63 2024-25 7 Fabian Schwingenschlogl Western Kentucky 51.66 2014-15 8 Olli Kokko Hawaii 51.71 2019-20 9 Josue Dominguez BYU 51.81 2020-21 10 Danny Kovac SMU 51.82 2023-24

200 Breaststroke

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Matt Fallon Penn 1:48.48 2023-24 2 Jack Kelly Brown 1:51.62 2023-24 3 Colin Feehery SMU 1:52.06 2022-23 4 Ilya Evdokimov Cornell 1:52.28 2017-18 5 Brian Benzing Towson 1:52.71 2023-24 6 Demirkan Demir Columbia 1:52.72 2022-23 7 Caleb Rhodenbaugh SMU 1:52.73 2021-22 8 Logan Kelly IUPUI 1:52.86 2022-23 9 Nejc Zupan Dartmouth 1:53.29 2012-13 10 Olli Kokko Hawaii 1:53.33 2018-19

100 Butterfly

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Umitcan Gures Harvard 44.63 2021-22 2 Djurdje Matic George Washington 44.8 2023-24 3 Danny Kovac SMU 45.03 2023-24 4 Doug Lennox Princeton 45.12 2008-09 5 Philipp Sikatzki Cleveland State 45.37 2015-16 T-6 Felix Jedbratt LaSalle 45.5 2024-25 T-6 Nicholas Finch Yale 45.5 2024-25 8 Jack Saunderson Towson 45.51 2017-18 9 Connor Lee Yale 45.52 2022-23 10 Jonah Harm Navy 45.58 2022-23

200 Butterfly

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Jack Saunderson Towson 1:40.44 2018-19 2 Danny Kovac SMU 1:40.93 2023-24 3 Raunak Khosla Princeton 1:40.94 2022-23 4 Mitchell Schott Princeton 1:41.84 2024-25 5 Jonathan Gomez SMU 1:41.98 2016-17 6 David Schmitt Harvard 1:42.17 2023-24 7 Alex Kunert Queens (NC) 1:42.34 2022-23 T-8 Thomas Glenn Brown 1:42.35 2013-14 T-8 Daniil Antopov GCU 1:42.35 2018-19 10 Jake Johnson Harvard 1:42.42 2021-22

200 IM

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Raunak Khosla Princeton 1:41.11 2022-23 2 Mark Andrew Penn 1:42.36 2018-19 3 Jake Taylor BYU 1:42.82 2015-16 4 Brian Benzing Towson 1:42.82 2023-24 5 Will Grant Harvard 1:42.83 2023-24 6 Mitchell Scott Princeton 1:42.84 2024-25 7 Metin Aydin Hawaii 1:43.16 2017-18 8 Mark Nikolaev GCU 1:43.43 2018-19 9 Colin Feehery SMU 1:43.45 2022-23 10 Matt Fallon Penn 1:43.63 2022-23

400 IM

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Raunak Khosla Princeton 3:40.04 2021-22 2 Mark Andrew Penn 3:40.28 2018-19 3 Mitchell Schott Princeton 3:40.69 2024-25 4 Jack Hoagland SMU 3:41.19 2023-24 5 Cotton Fields SMU 3:41.42 2023-24 6 Colin Feehery SMU 3:41.89 2021-22 7 Michael Zarian Harvard 3:42.66 2019-20 8 Kei Hyogo Yale 3:42.77 2017-18 9 Tanner Nelson BYU 3:42.87 2021-22 10 Cotton Fields SMU 3:43.34 2021-22

Women’s Rankings

50 Freestyle

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Anika Apostalon San Diego State 21.76 2013-14 2 Amy Van Dyken Colorado State 21.77 1993-94 3 Sofia Maksimova California Baptist 21.79 2023-24 4 Isabella Hindley Yale 21.83 2018-19 5 Izzi Henig Yale 21.93 2021-22 T-6 Emma Svensson FGCU 21.98 2014-15 T-6 Missy Cundiff William & Mary 21.98 2021-22 8 Anne May UC Santa Barbara 22 2007-08 9 Megan Burns Buffalo 22.04 2016-17 T-10 Delaney Carlton UNC Asheville 22.07 2022-23 T-10 Lisa Boyce Princeton 22.07 2012-13 T-10 Danielle Melilli Queens (NC) 22.07 2023-24 T-10 Sabrina Johnston Princeton 22.07 2023-24

100 Freestyle

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Izzi Henig Yale 47.32 2021-22 2 Lia Thomas Penn 47.37 2021-22 3 Laticia-Leigh Transom Hawaii 47.39 2022-23 4 Anika Apostalon San Diego State 47.73 2013-14 5 Nicole Maier Miami (OH) 47.77 2023-24 6 Isabella Hindley Yale 47.85 2018-19 7 Martina Moravcova SMU 47.87 1998-99 8 Jackie Keire Cincinnati 47.95 2016-17 9 Franziska Weidner Hawaii 48.05 2017-18 10 Megan Burns Buffalo 48.14 2016-17

200 Freestyle

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Lia Thomas Penn 1:41.93 2021-22 2 Martina Moravcova SMU 1:43.08 1996-97 3 Jackie Keire Cincinnati 1:43.19 2016-17 4 Miki Dahlke Harvard 1:43.78 2019-20 5 Nicole Maier Miami (OH) 1:43.90 2023-24 6 Martina Thomas Navy 1:44.07 2018-19 7 Zarena Brown Houston 1:44.33 2019-20 8 Nina Rangelova SMU 1:44.62 2011-12 9 Izzi Henig Yale 1:44.65 2021-22 10 Franziska Weidner Hawaii 1:44.73 2017-18

500 Freestyle

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Lia Thomas Penn 4:33.24 2021-22 2 Meredith Budner Towson 4:34.56 2010-11 3 Cristina Teuscher Columbia 4:35.67 1997-98 4 Ellie Marquardt Princeton 4:36.37 2019-20 5 Anna Kalandadze Penn 4:37.21 2023-24 6 Alicia Aemisegger Princeton 4:37.58 2009-10 7 Flavia Rigamonti SMU 4:37.72 2002-03 8 Phoebe Hines Hawaii 4:38.11 2018-19 9 Genevieve Miller Air Force 4:38.98 2016-17 10 Emma Chard Boise State 4:39.22 2016-17

1650 Freestyle

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Flavia Rigamonti SMU 15:40.41 2002-03 2 Phoebe Hines Hawaii 15:41.35 2018-19 3 Meredith Budner Towson 15:44.26 2010-11 4 Anna Kalandadze Penn 15:47.86 2023-24 5 Alicia Aemisegger Princeton 15:50.60 2008-9 6 Genevieve Miller Air Force 15:58.06 2016-17 7 Lia Thomas Penn 15:59.71 2021-22 8 Briana Emig EMU 16:03.51 2011-12 9 Kaitlin Burke Towson 16:04.30 2013-14 10 Anna Moehn Penn 16:04.71 2024-25

100 Backstroke

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Celia Pulido Southern Illinois 50.73 2023-24 2 Scarlett Ferris Nevada 51.49 2023-24 3 Maddy Gatrall Akron 51.59 2022-23 4 Elise Haan FGCU 51.65 2015-16 5 Kira Toussaint FGCU 51.68 2013-14 6 Laticia-Leigh Transom Hawaii 51.88 2022-23 7 Anika Apostalon San Diego State 51.92 2013-14 8 Alex Roberts San Diego State 51.95 2023-24 9 Therese Svendsen SMU 51.99 2011-12 10 Sam Wicks Boise State 52.03 2015-16

200 Backstroke

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Samantha Corea Denver 1:50.56 2014-15 2 Celia Pulido Southern Illinois 1:52.31 2023-24 3 Weronika Gorecka Akron 1:52.43 2022-23 4 Felicia Pasadyn Harvard 1:52.56 2019-20 5 Payton Keiner Liberty 1:52.63 2019-20 6 Matea Samardzic SMU 1:52.69 2016-17 7 Alex Roberts San Diego State 1:52.89 2023-24 8 Morgan McCormick Denver 1:52.78 2016-17 9 Ludwika Szynal Akron 1:52.94 2016-17 10 Susan LaGrand Oakland 1:53.12 2022-23

100 Breaststroke

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Emily McClellan Milwaukee 57.76 2013-14 2 Delaney Duncan EMU 57.83 2018-19 3 Katie Meili Columbia 58.44 2012-13 4 Emily Escobedo UMBC 58.48 2016-17 5 Klara Thormalm San Diego State 58.68 2020-21 6 Ashley Danner George Mason 59.02 2011-12 7 Christie Chue FIU 59.1 2022-23 T-8 Franziska Weidner Hawaii 59.12 2017-18 T-8 Tara-Lynn Nicholas SMU 59.12 2014-15 10 Peyton Kondis Houston 59.16 2019-20

200 Breaststroke

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Emily Escobedo UMBC 2:05.20 2016-17 2 Emily McClellan Milwaukee 2:06.78 2013-14 3 Petra Halmai FGCU 2:06.89 2020-21 4 Delaney Duncan EMU 2:07.38 2018-19 5 Paloma Marrero Munoz Akron 2:07.91 2017-18 6 Christie Chue FIU 2:07.99 2021-22/2023-24 7 Katie Meili Columbia 2:08.00 2012-13 8 Christiana Williams San Diego State 2:08.23 2022-23 9 Amanda Sanders Denver 2:08.24 2015-16 10 Klara Thormalm San Diego State 2:08.30 2019-20

100 Butterfly

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Samantha Corea Denver 50.86 2014-15 2 Marne Erasmus SMU 51.1 2013-14 3 Kamryn Cannings Liberty 51.26 2023-24 4 Abby Daniel Akron 51.31 2023-24 5 Arielle Hayon Rice 51.38 2023-24 6 Andrea Ward UC Santa Barbara 51.47 2013-14 7 Katie Herrington UNLV 51.48 2013-14 8 Alex Forrester Yale 51.57 2012-13 9 Lisa Boyce Princeton 51.57 2013-14 10 Courtney Vincent San Diego State 51.6 2019-20

200 Butterfly

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON Limin Liu Nevada 1:52.93 1999-2000 1 Sydney Harrington Navy 1:53.74 2020-21 2 Alex Forrester Yale 1:54.49 2012-13 3 Heidi Smithwick Princeton 1:54.62 2023-24 4 Alicia Aemisegger Princeton 1:54.84 2009-10 5 Blanka Bokros Blanka UNLV 1:55.16 2023-24 6 Cari Czarnecki Towson 1:55.25 2010-11 7 Abby Daniel Akron 1:55.50 2023-24 8 Miki Dahlke Harvard 1:55.51 2019-20 9 Christina Elmgreen FGCU 1:55.55 2017-18 10 Andrea Ward UC Santa Barbara 1:55.79 2013-14

200 IM

RANK SWIMMER SCHOOL TIME SEASON 1 Bailey Andison Denver 1:54.38 2017-18 2 Katie Meili Columbia 1:54.72 2012-13 3 Emily Escobedo UMBC 1:55.13 2016-17 4 Abby Daniel Akron 1:55.45 2023-24 5 Martina Moravcova SMU 1:55.65 1998-99 6 Franziska Weidner Hawaii 1:55.68 2017-18 7 Lauren Barber Navy 1:55.87 2017-18 8 Felicia Pasadyn Harvard 1:55.88 2019-20 9 Nicole Maier Miami (OH) 1:56.04 2022-23 10 Eleanor Sun Princeton 1:56.26 2023-24

400 IM