Old Dominion, Georgia Southern Will Compete in the ASUN Next Season Amid Sun Belt Breakup

The other shoe has dropped in the swift breakup of the women’s swimming & diving championships in the Sun Belt Conference after two weeks.

The women’s teams from Old Dominion and Georgia Southern will join the ASUN, reuniting them from their former opponents from the CCSA, which eventually, for all intents-and-purposes, became the base of the ASUN revival of a swimming & diving championship.

This confirms that the Sun Belt will fold its conference championship meet after just two seasons. James Madison, and Marshall announced last week that they would leave the Sun Belt to join the American Athletic Conference, while six-time defending champions also Liberty announced they were leaving the ASUN to also join the AAC.

Old Dominion competed in the CCSA in men’s swimming (the basis for the Sun Belt) from 2015-2023 and in women’s swimming from 2022-2023. Georgia Southern, which has only a women’s program, was in the CCSA from 2008 through 2023.

The move for Old Dominion will return its men’s and women’s teams, which share a coaching staff, to the same conference. The men already compete in the ASUN with the Sun Belt not offering a men’s championship.

Delaware previously announced that it too will join the ASUN in swimming & diving next season, while most of its athletics programs join Conference USA.

2025-2026 ASUN Women’s Swimming & Diving Field

In parenthesis is last year’s conference finish.

Queens University of Charlotte (2nd – ASUN) Florida Gulf Coast (3rd – ASUN) UNC – Asheville (4th – ASUN) North Florida (5th – ASUN) Gardner-Webb (6th – ASUN) Bellarmine (7th – ASUN) Delaware (2nd – CAA) Georgia Southern (3rd – Sun Belt Conference) Old Dominion (4th – Sun Belt Conference)

2025-2026 AAC Women’s Swimming & Diving Field

In parenthesis is last year’s conference finish.