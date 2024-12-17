Winter Juniors East 200 Breast Champion Gabe Nunziata (2025) to Swim at Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Gabe Nunziata from Suffolk, Virginia, has committed to swim and study at the University of Tennessee beginning next fall. He wrote on social media:

“I am extremely blessed and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic careers at the University of Tennessee!! I would like to thank all my coaches, my family, my teachers, and my friends for supporting me throughout my athletic career and the recruiting process. I am thrilled to begin my journey at Tennessee and learn and develop alongside these amazing coaches and swimmers! GO VOLS!! 🍊🍊”

Nunziata swims for StoneBridge School and the Old Dominion Aquatic Club. He specializes in breaststroke and IM and was named an “Honorable Mention” on our list of top-20 recruits from the high school class of 2025.

Nunziata has had quite a year. He was awarded the 2024 17/18-year-old boy Swimmer of the Year by Virginia Swimming LSC, he was named to the USA Swimming 2024-2025 U.S. Junior National Team, and he recently clocked a slew of best times at Winter Juniors East. He won the 200 breast, improving his time by 2.2 seconds to jump to #30 all-time in the age group, and he was runner-up in the 100 breast, dropping 1.1 seconds to move up to #59 all-time. This summer, he won the 100/200 breast and was runner-up in the 200/400 IM at Richmond Futures. In June, he competed at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials and put up best times in both breaststroke distances, going 1:00.36 in time trials of the 100 breast and 2:11.78 in prelims of the 200 breast, making the semi-finals.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 52.90

200 breast – 1:54.36

200 IM – 1:47.30

400 IM – 3:51.26

Nunziata will suit up for the Volunteers next fall with Jake McCoy, Mac Clark, and Liam O’Connor. So far this season, his times would top the Tennessee leaderboard in the 100 breast and 200 breast. He would have scored in the A final of the 200 breast and the B final of the 100 breast at the 2024 SEC conference meet.

