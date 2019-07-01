Texas Sprinter Ava Longi (2020) Makes Verbal Commitment to Longhorns

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ava Longi of Austin, Texas has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Texas for 2020-21, joining Ellie McLeod, Emma Sticklen, Grace Cooper, Olivia Bray, and Sydney Silver in the class of 2024.

“I am so blessed and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Texas!! I want to thank all the family, friends, and coaches that have helped make this dream come true! hook ‘em!! 🤘🏼🧡”

Longi is a rising senior at Austin’s Lyndon B. Johnson High School. She was runner-up in the 50 free (23.38) and took third in the 100 free (51.00) at the Texas UIL 5A State Swimming and Diving Championships this past season. Both times were lifetime bests and significantly faster than what she had swum as a sophomore at the state meet. In 2018 she placed 8th in the 50 free (24.34) and 14th in the 100 free (54.17). In club swimming, she represents Western Hills Athletic Club and competes in back and fly in addition to free.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.38

100 free – 51.00

100 fly – 57.81

100 back – 59.58

Longi will suit up for the Longhorns in the fall of 2020 when the sprint group will have graduated most its depth. Her 50 free time would have ranked 10th on the team in 2018-19; of the nine sprinters ahead of her, only rising sophomores Grace Ariola (21.73) and Julia Cook (22.28) and rising junior Emily Reese (22.85) will still be there. Ten Longhorns swam sub-51 100 frees this season. Again, Longi will overlap with just three of them: Ariola (48.09), Cook (48.33), and Reese (49.98).

