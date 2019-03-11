16 Grace Cooper From Class of 2020 Commits To Texas Longhorns

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Multi-distance freestyler Grace Cooper from Illinois has verbally committed to Texas starting in the fall of 2020. Cooper was ranked #16 in the high school class of 2020 when we ranked them out last spring.

Cooper competes for Delta Aquatics and Oswego High School out of Oswego, Illinois. She’s one of the best sprint freestylers in her class, with solid range up to the 200.

Cooper’s Top Times

50 free: 22.36

100 free: 49.29

200 free: 1:48.22

100 fly: 54.44

She’s also an outstanding long course swimmer, with times of 25.34 and 56.17 in the long course 50-meter and 100-meter freestyles.

Cooper had the following to say about her commitment:

“I am beyond thrilled to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Texas 🧡 🏼 I would first like to think God, my family, friends, my coach, teachers, and teammates that helped guide me towards making this decision. It is truly a dream come true! Hook ‘em 🧡 “

Cooper joins a young Texas team that is on the rise. Star freestylers Julia Cook and Grace Ariola are currently freshman and will be juniors when Cooper arrives on campus as a freshman. Next fall, Texas has three top-20 freestyle recruits already on board in the high school class of 2019: Kely Pash, Mary Smutny and Miranda Heckman. Cooper now extends that to a run of three classes with pretty elite freestyle talent, which should leave Texas stocked on relay swimmers for the forseeable future.

