Allison Schmitt Evaluates Comeback Post-Pan Pacs (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 6th-9th, 2019
- Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m), Prelims-Finals
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- TV/Webcast Info
- Event Schedule
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS
- World: 1:52.98 7/29/2009 Federica Pellegrini
- American: 1:53.61 7/31/2012 Allison Schmitt
- U.S. Open: 1:54.40 6/28/2012 Allison Schmitt
- Jr World: 1:56.12 8/20/2014 Shen Duo
- Pro Swim: 1:54.43 2016 Katie Ledecky
- Trial Cut: 2:01.69
- Allison Schmitt (Sun Devil)- 1:57.70
- Melanie Margalis (Saint Petersburg)- 1:58.02
- Leah Smith (Tuscon Ford)- 1:58.47
Allison Schmitt took this race out fast and kept it that way, holding off Melanie Margalis for the win with the 3rd-fastest time in the world this year. Margalis’ time is now #5 in the world this year.
Also staying under 2 minutes and cracking the top time are Leah Smith, #6 in the world, and Hali Flickinger (1:58.59), now #8 in the world.
