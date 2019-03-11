Allison Schmitt Evaluates Comeback Post-Pan Pacs (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

World: 1:52.98 7/29/2009 Federica Pellegrini

American: 1:53.61 7/31/2012 Allison Schmitt

U.S. Open: 1:54.40 6/28/2012 Allison Schmitt

Jr World: 1:56.12 8/20/2014 Shen Duo

Pro Swim: 1:54.43 2016 Katie Ledecky

Trial Cut: 2:01.69

Allison Schmitt took this race out fast and kept it that way, holding off Melanie Margalis for the win with the 3rd-fastest time in the world this year. Margalis’ time is now #5 in the world this year.

Also staying under 2 minutes and cracking the top time are Leah Smith, #6 in the world, and Hali Flickinger (1:58.59), now #8 in the world.