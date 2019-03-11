Adams Family Dominates Des Moines, Leads SwimSquads By 44

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Cammile Adams‘ Adams Family dominated the Des Moines Pro Swim Series, winning her team’s second-straight meet and opening a 44-point lead over the field with four scoring meets remaining.

SCORING FORMAT

Prior to each meet, the captain will select 6 swimmers from their overall roster to score.

Each of the six athletes is designated for one specific category, and can score in up to two events from that category. The categories are: Free (50 through 1500) Back (50 through 200) Breast (50 through 200) Fly (50 through 200) IM (200 and 400, not the mystery order 200 IM) Flex (any two races)

An athlete must make the top 8 to score points: 1st: 10 2nd: 8 3rd: 7 4th: 5 5th: 4 6th: 3 7th: 2 8th: 1



KNOXVILLE SCORING

Total Knoxville Des Moines Adams Family 194 101 93 Jaeg-Train 150 88 62 Beisel Bunch 145 71 74 DiRadSquad 127 91 36

Adams Family 93 Starter Points Free Margo Geer 50/100FR 18 Back Jacob Pebley 100/200BK 15 Breast Micah Sumrall 100/200BR 5 Fly Kelsi Dahlia 50/100FL 18 IM Gunnar Bentz 200/400IM 17 Flex Michael Andrew 50FR/50FL 20

Beisel Bunch 74 Starter Points Free Blake Pieroni 100/200FR 18 Back Kathleen Baker 100/200BK 20 Breast Kevin Cordes 50/100BR 0 Fly Justin Wright 100/200FL 4 IM Jay Litherland 200/400IM 18 Flex Hali Flickinger 200FL/400FR 14

Jaeg-Train 62 Starter Points Free Caeleb Dressel 50/100FR 10 Back — — 0 Breast Annie Lazor 100/200BR 20 Fly Tom Shields 100/200FL 6 IM Melanie Margalis 200IM 10 Flex Jordan Wilimovsky 800/1500FR 16

DiRadSquad 36 Starter Events Points Free Lia Neal 50/100FR 4 Back — — 0 Breast Nic Fink 100/200BR 12 Fly Jack Conger 100 FL 2 IM Bethany Galat 200/400IM 11 Flex Cody Miller 50/100BR 7

Adams was the only captain to not take a zero at one of her six starting spots. A 20-point showing from flex play Michael Andrew was the big scoring force, but Adams also got 18 (a win and a second) from Margo Geer in freestyle and Kelsi Dahlia in fly, plus 17 from IMer Gunnar Bentz and 15 out of Jacob Pebley in backstroke.

As we predicted, Beisel finished second – she was the only team other than Adams who could field a full lineup. Beisel got 20 out of backstroker Kathleen Baker, but did get zero from breaststroker Kevin Cordes, who missed both A finals in his slated events.

Jaeger has the best breaststroker in the game right now – Annie Lazor – but had no backstroker and got just six points from flyer Tom Shields. The weekend was mostly a disaster for DiRado, who couldn’t field a backstroker and saw star IMer Chase Kaliszscratch at the last minue. DiRado only had two swimmers score double digit points: breaststroker Nic Fink led the way with 12.

Looking forward: the next scoring event is Richmond, where most of the college ranks should make their entrance into the series. Directly after is Open Water Nationals, where Beisel might be primed to make a run after devoting four draft slots to open water national teamers.