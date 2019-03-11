Adams Family Dominates Des Moines, Leads SwimSquads By 44

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 6th-9th, 2019
- Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m), Prelims-Finals
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- TV/Webcast Info
- Event Schedule
Cammile Adams‘ Adams Family dominated the Des Moines Pro Swim Series, winning her team’s second-straight meet and opening a 44-point lead over the field with four scoring meets remaining.
SCORING FORMAT
- Prior to each meet, the captain will select 6 swimmers from their overall roster to score.
- Each of the six athletes is designated for one specific category, and can score in up to two events from that category. The categories are:
- Free (50 through 1500)
- Back (50 through 200)
- Breast (50 through 200)
- Fly (50 through 200)
- IM (200 and 400, not the mystery order 200 IM)
- Flex (any two races)
- An athlete must make the top 8 to score points:
- 1st: 10
- 2nd: 8
- 3rd: 7
- 4th: 5
- 5th: 4
- 6th: 3
- 7th: 2
- 8th: 1
KNOXVILLE SCORING
|Total
|Knoxville
|Des Moines
|Adams Family
|194
|101
|93
|Jaeg-Train
|150
|88
|62
|Beisel Bunch
|145
|71
|74
|DiRadSquad
|127
|91
|36
|Adams Family
|93
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Margo Geer
|50/100FR
|18
|Back
|Jacob Pebley
|100/200BK
|15
|Breast
|Micah Sumrall
|100/200BR
|5
|Fly
|Kelsi Dahlia
|50/100FL
|18
|IM
|Gunnar Bentz
|200/400IM
|17
|Flex
|Michael Andrew
|50FR/50FL
|20
|Beisel Bunch
|74
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Blake Pieroni
|100/200FR
|18
|Back
|Kathleen Baker
|100/200BK
|20
|Breast
|Kevin Cordes
|50/100BR
|0
|Fly
|Justin Wright
|100/200FL
|4
|IM
|Jay Litherland
|200/400IM
|18
|Flex
|Hali Flickinger
|200FL/400FR
|14
|Jaeg-Train
|62
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Caeleb Dressel
|50/100FR
|10
|Back
|—
|—
|0
|Breast
|Annie Lazor
|100/200BR
|20
|Fly
|Tom Shields
|100/200FL
|6
|IM
|Melanie Margalis
|200IM
|10
|Flex
|Jordan Wilimovsky
|800/1500FR
|16
|DiRadSquad
|36
|Starter
|Events
|Points
|Free
|Lia Neal
|50/100FR
|4
|Back
|—
|—
|0
|Breast
|Nic Fink
|100/200BR
|12
|Fly
|Jack Conger
|100 FL
|2
|IM
|Bethany Galat
|200/400IM
|11
|Flex
|Cody Miller
|50/100BR
|7
Adams was the only captain to not take a zero at one of her six starting spots. A 20-point showing from flex play Michael Andrew was the big scoring force, but Adams also got 18 (a win and a second) from Margo Geer in freestyle and Kelsi Dahlia in fly, plus 17 from IMer Gunnar Bentz and 15 out of Jacob Pebley in backstroke.
As we predicted, Beisel finished second – she was the only team other than Adams who could field a full lineup. Beisel got 20 out of backstroker Kathleen Baker, but did get zero from breaststroker Kevin Cordes, who missed both A finals in his slated events.
Jaeger has the best breaststroker in the game right now – Annie Lazor – but had no backstroker and got just six points from flyer Tom Shields. The weekend was mostly a disaster for DiRado, who couldn’t field a backstroker and saw star IMer Chase Kaliszscratch at the last minue. DiRado only had two swimmers score double digit points: breaststroker Nic Fink led the way with 12.
Looking forward: the next scoring event is Richmond, where most of the college ranks should make their entrance into the series. Directly after is Open Water Nationals, where Beisel might be primed to make a run after devoting four draft slots to open water national teamers.
