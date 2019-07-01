Ari-Pekka Liukkonen Sweeps Sprint Free Events At 2019 Finnish Nationals

2019 Finnish Nationals

June 27-30th, 2019

Leppävaara Natatorium, Espoo

Prelims-Finals, LCM (50m)

Full Results

Finland’s resident sprint star Ari-Pekka Liukonnen emerged victorious in the 50 and 100 freestyles at the 2019 Finnish National meet, hosted by Esto Cetusta near the southern coast of Finland. The 30-year-old won the 100 on the second night with a 50.14, beating out Anton Herrala‘s 50.72; and notched a second win in his event, the 50 free, touching the wall at 22.06 to Herrala’s 22.48. Liukonnen is the current national record holder in both races.

Mimosa Jallow, another Finnish Olympian, also had a strong showing over the weekend. She won a grand total of four events – and she has set national marks in all of them – the 50 back, 50 fly, and 50 and 100 frees.

She won a nail-biter of a 100 free on the first night, lunging to the wall in a time of 56.56 to take the win over Nea-amanda Heinola, who touched slightly behind at 56.65. Next, she was one of two competitors to drop below 29 seconds in the 50 back – she and Fanny Teijonsalo finished 1-2 with times of 28.07 and 28.82, respectively.

On the third night, Jallow cracked 26 in the 50 free to win the event in a final time of 25.82; and just like in the 100 free, Heinola claimed the runner-up spot with a 26.13. Finally, she won another close race with Jenna Laukannen in the 50 fly, hitting the pad at 26.49 to Laukannen’s 26.65.

Additional Event Winners: