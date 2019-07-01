Ari-Pekka Liukkonen Sweeps Sprint Free Events At 2019 Finnish Nationals

2019 Finnish Nationals
- June 27-30th, 2019
- Leppävaara Natatorium, Espoo
- Prelims-Finals, LCM (50m)
- Full Results
Finland’s resident sprint star Ari-Pekka Liukonnen emerged victorious in the 50 and 100 freestyles at the 2019 Finnish National meet, hosted by Esto Cetusta near the southern coast of Finland. The 30-year-old won the 100 on the second night with a 50.14, beating out Anton Herrala‘s 50.72; and notched a second win in his event, the 50 free, touching the wall at 22.06 to Herrala’s 22.48. Liukonnen is the current national record holder in both races.
Mimosa Jallow, another Finnish Olympian, also had a strong showing over the weekend. She won a grand total of four events – and she has set national marks in all of them – the 50 back, 50 fly, and 50 and 100 frees.
She won a nail-biter of a 100 free on the first night, lunging to the wall in a time of 56.56 to take the win over Nea-amanda Heinola, who touched slightly behind at 56.65. Next, she was one of two competitors to drop below 29 seconds in the 50 back – she and Fanny Teijonsalo finished 1-2 with times of 28.07 and 28.82, respectively.
On the third night, Jallow cracked 26 in the 50 free to win the event in a final time of 25.82; and just like in the 100 free, Heinola claimed the runner-up spot with a 26.13. Finally, she won another close race with Jenna Laukannen in the 50 fly, hitting the pad at 26.49 to Laukannen’s 26.65.
Additional Event Winners:
- After earning a personal best in the 100 breast back in April, Matti Mattsson lowered it once again to secure the event win with a 1:01.14. He also won his speciality 200 breast on the final night, stopping the clock at 2:10.72 to win by well over two seconds.
- Laura Lahtinen had an impressive showing in the women’s distance events. She held off a charging Aino Otava in the 400 free, touching at 4:19.33 to Otava’s 4:19.60. On the first night, however, she dominated the 800, going 1-2 again with Otava with times of 8:53.23 and 8:59.42. They were the only two in the race to break 9:00.
- The men’s 400 IM on night three saw Joonas Koski throw down a commanding win with his 4:32.82 final time. His closest competitor was Aleksi Koprinen, who picked up the silver with a 4:36.73. He also solidly won the 200 back, in which he recorded a 2:04.96.
- Swimming a wide variety of events throughout the competition, 24-year-old Jenna Laukkanen left the meet a two-time winner in both the 200 IM with a 2:16.80, and the 200 breast – in which she’s the national record holder – in a time of 2:31.36.
Leave a Reply