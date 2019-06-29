Colorado State Champion Backstroker Sydney Silver Verbally Commits to Texas

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Sydney Silver has verbally committed to the University of Texas. She will join the Longhorns in the fall of 2020.

Silver lives in Denver, Colorado, and attends Saint Mary’s Academy. She also swims with the University of Denver Hilltoppers – the club team based out of the University of Denver.

Silver is primarily a backstroker and a sprint freestyler. Silver didn’t swim high school as a junior, but in 2018 was the Colorado 3A (small schools) High School State Champion in the 100 yard backstroke.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.99

100 free – 51.84

100 back – 54.68

200 back – 1:57.87

Silver has long showed promise in the backstroke races, but her sprint freestyles really evolved in her junior season. In the 50 yard free, she dropped 1.2 seconds in 2019, and in the 100, she dropped .8 seconds. While neither time yet makes her competitive for the Texas free relays, the Longhorns are graduating a lot of their sprint free depth after this season and next. As for her primary backstroke races, she joins a program that has had a lot of success developing backstrokers, including placing 2 swimmers (junior Claire Adams and freshman Julia Cook) in the B Finals of the 100 at NCAAs last year.

Sydney’s father, Derigan Silver, swam collegiately at UCSB and was at one point an assistant coach at Arizona State in the late 90s.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.