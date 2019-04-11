7 Emma Sticklen Announces Verbal Commitment to Texas for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katy Aquatic Team’s Emma Sticklen, SwimSwam’s 7th-ranked commit in the class of 2020, has verbally committed to the Texas Longhorns. A junior at Taylor High School, not far from Austin, she’ll be staying in state and joining the Longhorns in the fall of 2020.

TOP TIMES

50 free – 22.54

100 free – 49.68

200 free – 1:47.86

100 back – 53.01

100 fly – 51.88

200 fly – 1:54.55

Sticklen is an impressive and rangy sprinter, with strong times in fly, back, and free. The fly, especially the 200, is her clearest strength, however. She’s already fast enough to have scored at the 2019 NCAA Championships in both butterfly events, and she would’ve been Texas’s top butterflier at that meet with her best times.

Sticklen is coming off of a great 2018-19 season where she won the 2018 Junior Nationals – West title in the 100 fly and then won 2019 Texas UIL 6A titles in both the 100 back and 100 fly.

Texas has a very strong class coming in for fall 2019, and Sticklen adds a ton of impact with her speed for the next class. 11 seniors are set to graduate this spring, along with five juniors (including sprinter Claire Adams and butterflier Lauren Case).

This is the third swimmer from our Top 20 to verbally commit to the Longhorns for 2020, as Sticklen joins #4 Olivia Bray and #16 Grace Cooper.

