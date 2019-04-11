2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Day 1 Race Videos

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND
- April 10-13, 2019
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
Check below for videos from tonight’s action in Richmond, featuring the men’s and women’s 800 freestyle.
WOMEN’S 800 FREE – TIMED FINAL
- Olympic Trials cut: 8:48.09
- Katie Ledecky, NCAP – 8:14.24
- Leah Smith, Tuscon Ford Dealers Aquatics – 8:16.33
- Kristel Kobrich, Chile – 8:36.19
Out in 2:00.31, Ledecky was in control of this race with Leah Smith not far behind her. Ledecky won it in 8:14.24, improving upon her season-best 8:14.40 by a marginal amount to maintain ownership of the world #1 time. Her time going out, 2:00.31, was just about what she went out in when she went 8:06.68 at the 2016 Austin PSS stop, but she fell off of that pace shortly after 200 meters.
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 800 FREE
LEDECKY
8.14.24
|2
|JIANJIAHE
WANG
|CHN
|8.14.64
|03/30
|3
|LEAH
SMITH
|USA
|8.16.33
|04/10
|4
|ARIARNE
TITMUS
|AUS
|8.18.61
|04/07
|5
|SARAH
KOHLER
|GER
|8.20.53
|03/23
Smith, meanwhile, had the best swim of her entire life. Looking gleeful and surprised at the scoreboard, Smith’s time of 8:16.33 pushes her to third in the world rankings this season. More importantly, that’s her best swim ever, improving upon her 8:17.21, done at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships. She now ranks 8th, all-time, on the top performers list.
MEN’S 800 FREE – TIMED FINAL
- Olympic Trials cut: 8:12.99
- Zane Grothe, Boulder City Henderson – 7:55.78
- Marcelo Acosta, Louisville – 7:59.17
- Gil Kiesler, NC State – 8:07.00
This race was tight between Zane Grothe of Boulder City Henderson and Louisville’s Marcelo Acosta, but after he looked to be fading, Grothe shot back into the lead and had a huge final portion of the race to clock a 7:55.78, just over 12 seconds off of his lifetime best. Acosta would finish under eight minutes, too, hitting the wall at 7:59.17.
Third went to NC State’s Gil Kiesler at 8:07.00, while Gator Swim Club’s True Sweetser was the fourth and final swimmer under 8:10 at 8:08.99.
