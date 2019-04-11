2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Day 1 Race Videos

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Check below for videos from tonight’s action in Richmond, featuring the men’s and women’s 800 freestyle.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE – TIMED FINAL

Olympic Trials cut: 8:48.09

Katie Ledecky, NCAP – 8:14.24 Leah Smith, Tuscon Ford Dealers Aquatics – 8:16.33 Kristel Kobrich, Chile – 8:36.19

Out in 2:00.31, Ledecky was in control of this race with Leah Smith not far behind her. Ledecky won it in 8:14.24, improving upon her season-best 8:14.40 by a marginal amount to maintain ownership of the world #1 time. Her time going out, 2:00.31, was just about what she went out in when she went 8:06.68 at the 2016 Austin PSS stop, but she fell off of that pace shortly after 200 meters.

Smith, meanwhile, had the best swim of her entire life. Looking gleeful and surprised at the scoreboard, Smith’s time of 8:16.33 pushes her to third in the world rankings this season. More importantly, that’s her best swim ever, improving upon her 8:17.21, done at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships. She now ranks 8th, all-time, on the top performers list.

MEN’S 800 FREE – TIMED FINAL

Olympic Trials cut: 8:12.99

Zane Grothe, Boulder City Henderson – 7:55.78 Marcelo Acosta, Louisville – 7:59.17 Gil Kiesler, NC State – 8:07.00

This race was tight between Zane Grothe of Boulder City Henderson and Louisville’s Marcelo Acosta, but after he looked to be fading, Grothe shot back into the lead and had a huge final portion of the race to clock a 7:55.78, just over 12 seconds off of his lifetime best. Acosta would finish under eight minutes, too, hitting the wall at 7:59.17.

Third went to NC State’s Gil Kiesler at 8:07.00, while Gator Swim Club’s True Sweetser was the fourth and final swimmer under 8:10 at 8:08.99.