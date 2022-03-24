Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Texas Men Break 800 Free Relay NCAA Record In A Time Of 6:03.89

by Yanyan Li 6

March 23rd, 2022 College, National, News

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 NCAA D1 Men’s Swimming And Diving Championships is now two for two in NCAA and US Open records. After Texas swam the second-fastest 200 medley relay ever, they followed their performance when Drew Kibler, Coby Carrozza, Luke Hobson, and Carson Foster swam the fastest 800 free relay ever in a time of 6:03.89. And they not only broke the schools’ old NCAA, US Open, and American record time of 6:05.08, but they crushed it by 1.19 seconds.

Kibler, who was also on the 2019 relay, started things off by running down Georgia’s Matt Sates with a blistering 23.1 final 50 on his leadoff to give the Longhorns the early lead. He swam an overall time of 1:30.54, nearly 1.5 seconds faster than he was leading off in 2019. Carozza came after him with a 1:31.46 split, although at that point in the relay they were falling behind Georgia’s Luca Urlando, who had a 1:30.58 second leg. Hobson then went a 1:30.84 to help the Longhorns regain their lead, and then Foster anchored in a 1:31.05.

Georgia ended up falling to second with a time of 6:05.59, although that time was only 0.51 seconds off of Texas’s old record.

Texas, 2022 NCAAs (New NCAA, US Open, American Record) Georgia, 2022 NCAAs Texas, 2019 NCAAs (Former NCAA, US Open, American Record)
First leg Drew Kibler– 1:30.54 Matt Sates– 1:30.78 Drew Kibler– 1:32.06
Second leg Coby Carrozza– 1:31.46 Luca Urlando– 1:30.58 Austin Katz- 1:31.45
Third leg Luke Hobson– 1:30.84 Zach Hils- 1:32.27 Jeff Newkirk- 1:31.91
Fourth leg Carson Foster– 1:31.05 Jake Magahey- 1:31.96 Townley Haas- 1:29.66
Total 6:03.89 6:05.59 6:05.08

Behind Georgia and Texas was Stanford in third with a time of 6:06.83, dropping nearly two seconds from their seed time.

However, the fastest splits in the field and the only ones under 1:30 were not from any of the top three teams. Those splits came from ASU’s Leon Marchand, who anchored in 1:29.96, and Dean Farris, who swam Harvard’s second leg in a 1:29.85.

TimeKeeper
50 minutes ago

Cal always out swims Texas….Texas just beat them in a sprint relay of every stroke and in the longest relay….. Would have been a good year to use as many scholarships as Cal does on swimmers if they knew Windle was gonna go Windle

TimeKeeper
Reply to  TimeKeeper
11 seconds ago

Meant They say that Cal outswims Texas. But not true. Texas swims just as fast and if they didn’t use any resources on diving like Cal does then they would have even more swimming points…

PFA
57 minutes ago

It won’t be too long till we see the first sub 6 minute relay maybe in the 5 year’s

Wethorn
1 hour ago

That’s crazy fast! Hook ‘em and congrats guys.

Jeff
1 hour ago

My favorite thing about this record is that if you enter it as a record into HyTek it will flash a warning that it’s too fast to make sense lol

There's no doubt that he's tightening up
Reply to  Jeff
35 minutes ago

Same energy as “suspicious time” 17.63

