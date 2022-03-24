Texas Men Break 800 Free Relay NCAA Record In A Time Of 6:03.89

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 NCAA D1 Men’s Swimming And Diving Championships is now two for two in NCAA and US Open records. After Texas swam the second-fastest 200 medley relay ever, they followed their performance when Drew Kibler, Coby Carrozza, Luke Hobson, and Carson Foster swam the fastest 800 free relay ever in a time of 6:03.89. And they not only broke the schools’ old NCAA, US Open, and American record time of 6:05.08, but they crushed it by 1.19 seconds.

Kibler, who was also on the 2019 relay, started things off by running down Georgia’s Matt Sates with a blistering 23.1 final 50 on his leadoff to give the Longhorns the early lead. He swam an overall time of 1:30.54, nearly 1.5 seconds faster than he was leading off in 2019. Carozza came after him with a 1:31.46 split, although at that point in the relay they were falling behind Georgia’s Luca Urlando, who had a 1:30.58 second leg. Hobson then went a 1:30.84 to help the Longhorns regain their lead, and then Foster anchored in a 1:31.05.

Georgia ended up falling to second with a time of 6:05.59, although that time was only 0.51 seconds off of Texas’s old record.

Behind Georgia and Texas was Stanford in third with a time of 6:06.83, dropping nearly two seconds from their seed time.

However, the fastest splits in the field and the only ones under 1:30 were not from any of the top three teams. Those splits came from ASU’s Leon Marchand, who anchored in 1:29.96, and Dean Farris, who swam Harvard’s second leg in a 1:29.85.