Teammates Nico Ferrara and Jessica Nava Headed North to UVA

Floridians Jessica Nava and Nico Ferrara have both verbally committed to swim for the University of Virginia’s class of 2022. Both train at Pine Crest Swimming under coach Jay Fitzgerald and coach Mariusz Podkoscielny.

Nava is a senior at Westminster Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and a 3-time FHSAA 1A state champion. As a sophomore in 2015 she set the state record winning the 100 fly in 53.88. At the 2016 state meet she won the 100 fly with 53.45, lowering her own state mark. She also won the 100 back (54.55), split a 24.39 butterfly on the Westminster medley relay and led off the 200 free relay with 24.61.

In club swimming, Nava was a multiple-time finalist at 2016 Winter Juniors East: 100 fly (3rd), 200 fly (17th), 50 free (18th), and 100 back (18th). She competed at 2017 U.S. Nationals and World Championship Trials last June, swimming in the 50 free and 50/100/200 fly and earning a PB in the 200 fly.

Nava will be a real utility player for Virginia; she has the range to fit in pretty much anywhere in the Cavs’ lineup. Her top SCY times are:

50 free – 23.12

100 free – 50.46

100 fly – 52.91

200 fly – 1:58.24

50 back – 25.57

100 back – 54.20

Nava will join fellow Virginia class of 2022 verbal commits Julia Menkhaus, Kaki Christensen, and Sophie Skinner.

Nico Ferrara

Ferrara attends Pine Crest School, where he was third in the 50 free (20.97) and fifth in the 100 free (46.09) at the 2016 FHSAA Class 1A Championship. He led off Pine Crest’s 5th-place 200 free relay (21.56) and anchored the third-place 400 free relay (45.79).

Swimming for the club team, Ferrara competed in the 50 free and 100 free at 2016 Winter Juniors East. At Plantation Sectionals, he added 100 back and 50 fly to the lineup, and was a finalist in all four events. This summer he swam lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 freestyles at Nashville Futures, and was an A finalist in the 50.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.97

100 free – 46.08

200 free – 1:44.81

Ferrara’s future teammates on the Cavaliers include fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Casey Storch, Connor Killion, Justin Grender, and Lewis Burras.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].