Virginia Reels In Verbal from In-state Breaststroker/IMer Casey Storch

Casey Storch, who hails from Great Falls, Virginia, has announced his commitment to swim for the University of Virginia Cavaliers beginning with the 2018-19 season.

“I was looking primarily for two things, a great team atmosphere and great coaching staff. Todd has put together a great coaching staff and there is a great group of athletes and team spirit. I am excited to be a part of it!”

Storch swims for Langley High School and Machine Aquatics. At the 2017 VHSL 6A Swim & Dive Championships, he won the 200 IM with 1:48.80 and placed fourth in the 100 breast (55.93). He also anchored both Langley’s free relays. Storch clocked his best times in those events at the NCSA Spring Championship, where he was an A finalist in the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM, and a B finalist in the 100 breast. He also contributed a 20.82 50 free to Machine Aquatics’ winning 200 free relay and a 25.92 50 breast to their medley relay.

At the LCM version of the NCSA Championship, Storch was an A finalist in the 100 breast (PB of 1:04.10), 400 IM (PB of 4:26.22 in prelims), and 200 IM, a B finalist in the 50 breast (PB of 29.94 in prelims), and a D finalist in the 200 back (PB of 2:08.55 in prelims).

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 1:58.41

100 breast – 55.32

400 IM – 3:49.11

200 IM – 1:48.29

Also verbally committed to the UVA class of 2022 are Connor Killion, Justin Grender, and Lewis Burras.

