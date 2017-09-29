UVA Adds Verbal from British Age Group Record-holder, Sprinter Lewis Burras

Head coach Todd DeSorbo and his staff are off to a strong start building their first recruiting class. After Connor Killion and Justin Grender, the latest verbal commit to the University of Virginia class of 2022 is British sprinter Lewis Burras.

“I’m really looking forward to attending UVA as I think it’s an amazing school with a great history, and the swim team has brought in an unbelievable energetic coaching staff. They are highly motivated and I look forward to training with them all!”

Burras attends Jumeirah College in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and swims for Hamilton Aquatics, a team made up primarily of ex-pats in the UAE. He specializes mainly in 50/100 free and sprint fly. Burras is a member of the British Junior Team and represented the U.K. at 6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis this summer. There he finished 7th out of heats in the 50m freestyle with a lifetime-best 22.70. (He swam in semifinals but was DQd for a false start.)

Burras holds English national age records in the LCM 100 free for 15,16,17-year-olds and the 50 free for 15-year-olds. He held the British record for the 50 fly, and is the owner of several SCM age group records as well.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 free – 22.70 (19.72)

100 free – 50.08 (43.67)

50 fly – 24.82 (21.72)

Top SCM times (from Irish Championships in December 2016):

50 free – 22.78 (20.52)

100 free – 49.78 (44.84)

200 free – 1:50.18 (1:39.26)

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].