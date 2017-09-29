Coleman’s Carpool: Life as a Professional Diver (Video)

In Coleman’s Carpool we get the insider’s perspective on your favorite swimmers. SwimSwam Head of Production, Coleman Hodges, invites swimmers to take a ride with him and talk about anything…except swimming. Mostly.

When I went down to visit Bluetide Aquatics (and talk about their swimquaintences) I met coach Mike Yearwood, who has a long past in aquatics. Not only did he start swimming as a young child and have a father who was a swim coach, but he went on to compete in aquatics throughout college and beyond. However, it wasn’t as a swimmer.

Coach Mike dove collegiately, and after his tenure in the NCAA went onto perform professionally as an attraction at aquatic parks and events. See what the life of a professional premiere diver is really like with Coach Mike.

