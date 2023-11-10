Team USA Punches Tickets To Paris With Pan Am Water Polo Titles

The United States ran away with the gold medals in the water polo competition at the 2023 Pan Am Games, securing their berth into the 2024 Olympics next summer in Paris.

The U.S. men dominated Brazil by a score of 17-7 in the gold medal game to secure victory, while the American women thumped the Canadian team by a score of 20-11.

There was one Olympic qualifying spot up for grabs in each of the tournaments, and there was also one on the line for men and one for women at the Asian Games in September.

In artistic swimming, there was one Olympic spot available in the open team event and one in the women’s duet event at both the Pan Ams and Asian Games.

OLYMPIC QUALIFYING – WOMEN’S WATER POLO

The U.S. won the Pan Am title to qualify for Paris, while Japan triumphed at the Asian Games to also qualify for the Olympics.

They join host nation France, 2023 World Championship qualifiers the Netherlands and Spain, and Australia as teams that have solidified a spot in the Games.

The U.S. women head to Paris as the defending Olympic champions.

Women’s Water Polo Spots Qualifier(s) Host Country 1 France 2023 World Championships 2 Netherlands, Spain 2023 Oceanian Qualifier Series 1 Australia 2023 Asian Games 1 Japan* 2023 Pan Am Games 1 United States*

*New qualifier

There are technically four more spots up for grabs, with one available at the 2024 European Championships in January, and two at the 2024 World Championships in February. The other spot goes to an African nation at the 2024 Worlds, which is locked in for South Africa, the only African country entering a squad.

OLYMPIC QUALIFYING – MEN’S WATER POLO

On the men’s side, Japan won the Asian Games title to join the U.S. as new Olympic qualifiers, joining host France, and the Hungarians and Greek teams after they went 1-2 at the 2023 World Championships.

Men’s Water Polo Spots Qualifier(s) Host Country 1 France 2023 World Championships 2 Hungary, Greece 2023 Asian Games 1 Japan* 2023 Pan Am Games 1 United States*

*New qualifier

Australia and South Africa have also essentially locked up spots as the only entries from their respective continents to the 2024 Worlds, while one spot is on the line at the 2024 Euros and four additional spots will be available in Doha for a total of 12 teams.

OLYMPIC QUALIFYING – ARTISTIC SWIMMING

Mexico swept the artistic swimming events at the 2023 Pan Ams, while China did the same at the Asian Games.

In winning the team event at their respective competitions, Mexico and China qualified for Paris in both the open team and women’s duet events, while the next-highest finishers in the duet also qualified in that event.

That went to the U.S. at Pan Ams and Japan at the Asian Games.

Open Team Spots Qualifier(s) Host Country 1 France African Continental Selection 1 Egypt Oceania Continental Selection 1 Australia 2023 Asian Games 1 China* 2023 Pan Am Games 1 Mexico*

*New qualifier

In the team event, there will be five qualifying spots on the line at the 2024 World Championships.

Women’s Duet Spots Qualifier(s) Qualified For Team Event 10 Australia, China*, Egypt, France, Mexico* 2023 European Games 1 Austria African Continental Selection 1 South Africa Oceania Continental Selection 1 New Zealand 2023 Asian Games 1 Japan* 2023 Pan Am Games 1 United States*

*New qualifier

In women’s duet, the five qualifiers in the team event from the 2024 Worlds will automatically qualify, along with three additional nations for a total of 18 teams.

DIVING

There was at least one Olympic qualifying spot initially available at the Pan Am Games in diving, but the winner, Canadian Pamela Ware, had already qualified at the 2023 World Championships, so that slot was reallocated.

Spots will be available at a variety of continental events in the coming months, with the 2024 World Championships offering the majority of the remaining slots.