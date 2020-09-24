SwimSwam Podcast: Michael Andrew Offers Thoughts on Looming ISL Season

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Michael Andrew, who’s currently in a training camp with his New York Breakers in Hungary. Andrew tells us what he and the Breakers have been up to at the Gloria Sports Arena, home to Energy Standard. He also gives his candid thoughts on the coming ISL season and specifically how Australia has reacted to their athletes traveling to and from Budapest for the 6-week competition.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.