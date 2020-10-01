SwimSwam Podcast: Catherine Kase, 2020 Women in Aquatic Sports Award Winner

We sat down with Catherine Kase, the 2021 Olympic Head Coach for Open Water and winner of the 2020 Women in Aquatic Sports Award Winner. Kase is the first woman to serve twice (2016 & 2020-21) as an Olympic Head Coach. In addition, she’s head coached at 4 FINA World Championships, 2 Pan Pacs and a Pan Am Games. She serves on FINA Coaches Committee and chairs USA Swimming’s Open Water Steering Sub-Committee. Kase is a lifelong swimmer (4 years at North Carolina as Catherine Frock) and recently finished her 12-year tenure at USC as the Associate Head Coach.
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Spotify
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Podbean
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Google
- Click here to listen and subscribe on YouTube
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Listen Notes
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Stitcher
- Click here to listen and subscribe on iHeartRadio
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Amazon
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
RECENT EPISODES
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.