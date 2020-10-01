SwimSwam Podcast: Catherine Kase, 2020 Women in Aquatic Sports Award Winner

Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports. On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Catherine Kase, the 2021 Olympic Head Coach for Open Water and winner of the 2020 Women in Aquatic Sports Award Winner. Kase is the first woman to serve twice (2016 & 2020-21) as an Olympic Head Coach. In addition, she’s head coached at 4 FINA World Championships, 2 Pan Pacs and a Pan Am Games. She serves on FINA Coaches Committee and chairs USA Swimming’s Open Water Steering Sub-Committee. Kase is a lifelong swimmer (4 years at North Carolina as Catherine Frock) and recently finished her 12-year tenure at USC as the Associate Head Coach.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

