SwimSwam Breakdown: World Champs, Katinka Hosszu, & If Super Suits Were Legal

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we preview the upcoming World Championships and play Sink or Swim with Katinka Hosszu Being in Paris, if Super Suits were Still Legal, and much more. See below for full list of topics:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 1:02 World Champs Preview
SINK or SWIM
- 13:00 After Paige Madden announced her move to Loughborough, will we see more college athletes go overseas for a continuation of athletics/academics?
- 20:08 Will we see a 1:43 in the men’s 200 Free in Budapest?
- 22:35 Will Katinka compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris?
- 27:35 If Super Suits were still legal, would SOMEONE have broken 46 in Men’s 100 Free? Broken 51 in Women’s 100 Free?