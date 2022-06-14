Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Breakdown: World Champs, Katinka Hosszu, & If Super Suits Were Legal

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we preview the upcoming World Championships and play Sink or Swim with Katinka Hosszu Being in Paris, if Super Suits were Still Legal, and much more. See below for full list of topics:

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 1:02 World Champs Preview

SINK or SWIM

  • 13:00 After Paige Madden announced her move to Loughborough, will we see more college athletes go overseas for a continuation of athletics/academics?
  • 20:08 Will we see a 1:43 in the men’s 200 Free in Budapest?
  • 22:35 Will Katinka compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris?
  • 27:35 If Super Suits were still legal, would SOMEONE have broken 46 in Men’s 100 Free? Broken 51 in Women’s 100 Free?

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!