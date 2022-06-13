Can Hunter Armstrong Break Ryan Murphy’s 100 Back World Record?

2020 Olympian Hunter Armstrong dominated SwimSwam headlines during the U.S. International Team Trials. He was among the most improved performers in his 100m free. His seed time was a modest 49.31, but he touched the finals wall in 48.25, which may be enough to put him on the U.S. World Champs 4×100 free relay. (Hunter tied Drew Kibler for 4th in the 100, and Hunter clocked a solid 22 flat in the 50m free on the 5th day of finals.) Day 3 Hunter obliterated the 50m back world record, 23.71. Day 4 Hunter edged Ryan Murphy for the win in the 100m back, 52.20. By day 5 Hunter announced his retirement from college swimming to turn pro.

I did not know how green Hunter was until U.S. International Team Trials. He’s an extremely raw talent–only on his forth summer of full-time training. That’s insane. It also sheds more light on why he didn’t final at the 2020 Olympic Games after his lights out 100 back at the U.S. Olympic Trials. In this interview, Hunter also addresses his 44.42 5th place at NCAA Champs, which, if we’re being fair, was a great swim, but slower than fans expected.

2022 Hunter Armstrong World Champs Predictions:

Hunter’s got a lot to prove after his Olympic Game performance. Hunter clearly doesn’t like multiple tapers, and this World Champs provides him the training space to taper for one big meet. I see Hunter ripping it again in the 50m back, re-breaking world record in 23.69 for the gold.

100 back? Can he break Murphy’s world record? I don’t think so. I see 52.29. Hunter makes the podium, a big step forward–but Ryan Murphy edges him for the win touching in 52.1. Murphy has a lot to prove this summer. And I think Murphy’s back half 50 on the 100 at U.S. Trials was off. Murphy will tighten up his second 50, and that will be enough for him to net gold Budapest.

But who cares what I think. It’s all about what you think? Drop your comments below.

CURRENT 100 BACK WORLD RANKINGS

2021-2022 LCM Men 100 Back HunterUSA

Armstrong 2 Ryan

Murphy USA 52.46 3 Justin

Ress USA 52.73 4 Ryosuke

Irie JPN 52.88 5 Thomas

Ceccon ITA 52.99 View Top 29»

