Can Hunter Armstrong Break Ryan Murphy’s 100 Back World Record?

2020 Olympian Hunter Armstrong dominated SwimSwam headlines during the U.S. International Team Trials. He was among the most improved performers in his 100m free. His seed time was a modest 49.31, but he touched the finals wall in 48.25, which may be enough to put him on the U.S. World Champs 4×100 free relay. (Hunter tied Drew Kibler for 4th in the 100, and Hunter clocked a solid 22 flat in the 50m free on the 5th day of finals.) Day 3 Hunter obliterated the 50m back world record, 23.71. Day 4 Hunter edged Ryan Murphy for the win in the 100m back, 52.20. By day 5 Hunter announced his retirement from college swimming to turn pro.
I did not know how green Hunter was until U.S. International Team Trials. He’s an extremely raw talent–only on his forth summer of full-time training. That’s insane. It also sheds more light on why he didn’t final at the 2020 Olympic Games after his lights out 100 back at the U.S. Olympic Trials. In this interview, Hunter also addresses his 44.42 5th place at NCAA Champs, which, if we’re being fair, was a great swim, but slower than fans expected.
2022 Hunter Armstrong World Champs Predictions:
Hunter’s got a lot to prove after his Olympic Game performance. Hunter clearly doesn’t like multiple tapers, and this World Champs provides him the training space to taper for one big meet. I see Hunter ripping it again in the 50m back, re-breaking world record in 23.69 for the gold.
100 back? Can he break Murphy’s world record? I don’t think so. I see 52.29. Hunter makes the podium, a big step forward–but Ryan Murphy edges him for the win touching in 52.1. Murphy has a lot to prove this summer. And I think Murphy’s back half 50 on the 100 at U.S. Trials was off. Murphy will tighten up his second 50, and that will be enough for him to net gold Budapest.
But who cares what I think. It’s all about what you think? Drop your comments below.
CURRENT 100 BACK WORLD RANKINGS
Follow The Magic Man Hunter Armstrong on Instagram here.
2021-2022 LCM Men 100 Back
Armstrong
52.20
View Top 29»
2 Ryan
Murphy
USA 52.46 04/29 3 Justin
Ress
USA 52.73 04/29 4 Ryosuke
Irie
JPN 52.88 04/29 5 Thomas
Ceccon
ITA 52.99 01/22
Follow Gold Medal Mel on INSTAGRAM HERE.
RECENT EPISODES
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.
This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.
I’ve been waiting all month to say this. Just a little reminder for IceManYawns:
“I will shave my head if this man takes down Murphy’s 100 back record..”
Hoping GMM holds you to this and we get a video of it when this WR goes down. Would make for great content getting an anon on the podcast.
Feel like every time the top dog in US backstroke get topped, they usually don’t rise back to the top again. Only one I can really think of is Peirsol losing the 200 back in 08 and then coming back and winning in 09. So as much as I want Murph to win again, I don’t think he will.
https://encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcT4ZNP1Ea7FyDkwn_73bI04I4kpJ9S4p6_LoWwh2ARgDuDphmhT
2nd to Murph in the individual in 52.low
Breaks the WR leading off MR prelims
…interesting… Could see that happening…
The magician gon pull another stunna off just watch
Hunter has struggled to swim faster on his second taper, so true. All throughout his collegiate career, including this season. And last summer, he went from 52.48 at Trials to posting 53.77 (heats), 53.21 (semis – missed final), and 53.51 leading off the prelim medley relay. That was about a 1+ second add for each swim, significantly off form. During the collegiate season, he was 44.36 B1Gs to 44.42 for his best swim at NCAAs. That was a good hold in form from B1Gs. The year prior (2021), he was 44.92 at B1Gs to 45.15 for his best swim at NCAAs, again a relatively good hold in form. This begs the question, was Tokyo just a fluke? Maybe he was… Read more »
..I feel like there’s been enough time since US trials for WCs to feel like a single taper for Hunter.
Ceccon’s in my head, but I do think Team USA could go 1-2 in this event…
1-2 is certainly feasible. What is worrying is that this is his 4th taper since early March. What I think is good news for him is than an OSU coach is on staff, whereas in Tokyo he said he didn’t have much communication with his home coach Matt Bowe, and had to adjust to jumping around to new coaches each day. He will have a much more structured plan for these Worlds (compared to Olympics) which is good news for him.