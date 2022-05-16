Why Does Olympic Champion Ryan Murphy Get Nervous Before Competing?

Olympic champion and world record holder Ryan Murphy has not missed an international team since 2013, and with all of that experience he still gets nervous behind the blocks. Ryan explains the reality of battling competition nerves and more in this interview.

All elites were asked the same question in Greensboro, N.C. at U.S. International Team Trials–about how the absence of the Russian stars (due to the Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine) would impact World Championships. For Ryan, this question felt more pointed. Evgeny Rylov is, of course, the Russian 100 and 200 backstroke 2020 Olympic Champion. His absence feels pronounced, like a gaping void. Ryan answers this question diplomatically noting it is a World Championships, and in his words the field will be competitive no matter what.

2022 Ryan Murphy World Champs Predictions

Murphy’s 2016 Olympic sweep marked his top form, save his 1:53.57 200m back PB and his near-PB 51.9 100 back at the 2018 Pan Pacs. (He was 1:53.6 200 back and 51.8 100 back at the 2016 Olympics.) I think this World Champs, in this post Olympic year, will mark Ryan’s return to the top of the podium. I see this as an important first step on the road to Paris in 2024.

100 back – 52.1 for the gold, edging Hunter Armstrong

200 back – 1:54.3 for the gold (though I’m already feeling like this is too conservative, thinking that Murph might dip under, notching a 1:53.9)

But who cares what I think. It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below.

