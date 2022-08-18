SwimSwam Breakdown: Popovici WR, European Highlights, Duel in the Pool

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss David Popovici‘s surprise world record in the 100 free, the other standouts from European Championships, and the upcoming Duel in the Pool. See full list of topics below:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 0:24 Is David Popovici‘s World Record the Most Impressive WR of the year?
SINK or SWIM
- 5:16 Will David Popovici break ANOTHER world record at World Jr Champs?
- 11:15 Will Niccolo Martinenghi dethrone Adam Peaty in any event at the 2023 World Champs?
- 18:11 Can Marrit Steenbergen bring Dutch Relays back to international medal contention?
- 24:33 Will RUta Meilutyte break another world record in her career?
- 34:57 Who is winning Duel in the Pool? Men, Women, and Combined?