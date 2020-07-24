Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Sushi Suits & Donut Holes

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Get it? Sushi? Fish? Swimming? There’s a matching swimsuit too.

10.

Your favorite synchro swimmer is the gift that keeps giving.

9.

Cartwheels can only go up from here…. pic.twitter.com/C3RGYjKWWn — Millard Aquatic Club (@MillardAquaClub) July 21, 2020

How to apply the 3-point pool entry to cartwheels.

8.

Villa 🦍🦍 🏊🏽‍♀️🏊🏽‍♀️ Annual Pancake breakfast is always a hit‼️ 🥞 @swimNVSL pic.twitter.com/FcGqeM5ihv — Villa Aquatic Pool (@villa_pool) July 17, 2020

Y’all should’ve told @colemanitee he loves pancakes.

7.

HEARTWARMING | Two Texas swimmers who had been competing all year didn’t get to swim together in their final meet because of coronavirus. But what one of them did for the other made us smile. https://t.co/luj65wO5QI — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) July 13, 2020

Aww garsh.

6.

“𝗣𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗳𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲.”@Swim_England’s @JMNSwimmer was on BBC News today talking about 🏊🏻‍♀️ pools reopening in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿. Outdoor lidos from tomorrow & indoor pools from 25th July… pic.twitter.com/flf3mw5EyP — ✌️🏊🏻‍♂️ 𝗡𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗛𝗼𝗽𝗲 🇬🇧✌️ (@NickHopeTV) July 10, 2020

Thinking about writing a book about “things we say in 2020 that nobody ever thought we’d have to say”

5.

Someone test this good boye for illegal pupstances. That’s some serious speed.

4.

Nice to see @EastCarolina is still using @ECUSwim_Dive athletes to promote the university. We will continue to make waves until this storied program is rightfully restored! #SaveECUSwimDive pic.twitter.com/gwZWYH07AJ — Save ECU Swimming and Diving (@SaveECUswimdive) July 22, 2020

If you don’t want us, don’t claim us.

3.

“Wow. So exhausting.”

2.

Swim with a buddy. It’s a best practice for swimmers of all ages, including adults. #SummerSafety pic.twitter.com/u1IOKBZ7LR — Idaho Office of Emergency Management (@IdahoOEM) July 20, 2020

I’d like to report a SafeSport violation by the “state of Idaho.”

1.

2019 Donut Hole Toss Champions ⁦@mkovacs22⁩ pic.twitter.com/j3FxqyO5RH — Master Zach Harting (@hartingz) July 15, 2020

The 2020 championship has been postponed.

