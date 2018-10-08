Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Stay in Your Lane

We’re back with swimming TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Cody Miller-themed homework to the mark of a true distance swimmer, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

You should just turn in the emojis. A+ work.

#9

So much drama. But one thing Katie Ledecky isn’t the GOAT at? Holding a serious face.

#8

That’s really all we learned from Instagram last week. 

#7

It’s been a while since we’ve had an “Olympians: They’re Just Like Us.”

#6

You could sell some tickets to this.

#5

The Cha-Cha Slide should be required of all pre-race routines.

#4

How fast can she cube though?

#3

Your ability to eat a taco while walking back should actually factor into your race value.

#2

If anything, that makes Katie even more of a distance swimmer.

#1

We’ve all been there.

 

