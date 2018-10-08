Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Stay in Your Lane

We’re back with swimming TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Cody Miller-themed homework to the mark of a true distance swimmer, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
@swimiller even in my homework pic.twitter.com/iRj4kiW2OB
— Ahmed Bennani (@iambennani) October 5, 2018
You should just turn in the emojis. A+ work.
#9
TYR Venzo Suit Launch in Laguna Beach, Ca. #BattleBorn #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #USASwimming pic.twitter.com/SnunrnHMNg
— Nailah E.Timberlake (@EIsForEllis) October 4, 2018
So much drama. But one thing Katie Ledecky isn’t the GOAT at? Holding a serious face.
#8
What I learned from Instagram today:
1. It’s National Boyfriend Day
2. More people were wearing pink than the average Wednesday (I guess that’s a Mean Girls reference?).
3. TYR released a new suit
— Becca Mann (@BeccaMannSwims) October 4, 2018
That’s really all we learned from Instagram last week.
#7
Go to the pool today and realised I left my swim bag at home. #LifeofJamesG
— James Guy (@Jimbob95goon) October 5, 2018
It’s been a while since we’ve had an “Olympians: They’re Just Like Us.”
#6
Looks like we need to have a swim off in San Diego this summer? @TeamEliteAqua https://t.co/kCyi7PV6nx
— David Marsh (@SwimCoachMarsh) October 5, 2018
You could sell some tickets to this.
#5
Break during the mid Florida conference swim meet so BHS showed off their dance moves by doing the cha cha slide! #BHSswim #swimteamisfamily @BHSHappenings pic.twitter.com/C4fmd7Ehpb
— Stephanie Taddeo (@BHSTaddeo) October 7, 2018
The Cha-Cha Slide should be required of all pre-race routines.
#4
And the award for best podium present goes to #girlswhocube #SWC2018 pic.twitter.com/OSUScWfqMF
— kathleen baker (@KathleenBaker2) October 4, 2018
How fast can she cube though?
#3
When you’re really happy you got a taco instead of a medal pic.twitter.com/xaYOBtrT1V
— Josh Prenot (@JoshPrenot) October 5, 2018
Your ability to eat a taco while walking back should actually factor into your race value.
#2
@katieledecky is the distance swimmer, but I always have to keep count when we’re doing dryland exercises. 🤔
— Simone Manuel (@simone_manuel) October 3, 2018
If anything, that makes Katie even more of a distance swimmer.
#1
When I have a lane all to myself and a teammate in a lane of 3 looks over at me 🤷🏼♂️ https://t.co/3IfAy02W5s
— grantshoults (@grantshoults) October 8, 2018
We’ve all been there.
