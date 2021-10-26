Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Adam Peaty Reveals His Breakfast of Champions

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Sharon van Rouwendaal flexing in the comments.

10.

Zhang Yufei present at the 100-day counting down ceremony of #Beijing2022 as one of the guests that help unveil the design of medals. pic.twitter.com/fNVuEAEIP6 — Chinese Swimming News and Results (@CHNswim_fan) October 26, 2021

T-100 days until another Olympic Games!!!

9.

Six coaches, one winner. 🏆 Who should the Coach of the Year Golden Goggle Award go to? Nominee info » https://t.co/IiEpw0Qcf5

Vote » https://t.co/Aq4mTqauWe pic.twitter.com/vKQmtU5Pkh — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) October 25, 2021

Who you got?

8.

Oh look it's the Best Female Athlete of Tokyo 2020, Maggie Mac Neil 👏🎉🤩 Three-time Olympic medallist @mags_swims26 was presented with the award today at the @ANOC_Olympic General Assembly 🙌🤝 Get the details ➡️ https://t.co/L8Zqrf9ZEu#ANOCAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/52oo6UolTc — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) October 24, 2021

It feels like it’s just award after award for Ms. MacNeil!

7.

Tom Shields winning a 100 fly? Shocking.

6.

There’s absolutely nothin’ like a good Friday night race practice.

5.

A sunrise has never looked so good… 💍❤️🌅 pic.twitter.com/UfkWnLN4Gp — Jazz Carlin (@JazzCarlin) October 24, 2021

Certainly our Jazziest post this week.

4.

"My target is winning more gold." 🥇 🇹🇳 Tunisia's swimming hero Ahmed Hafnaoui relives his emotional title at #Tokyo2020 and sets his sights on more success.@fina1908 | @MellouliOussama pic.twitter.com/4NvF3ncPty — Olympics (@Olympics) October 25, 2021

Who else is ready to see Hafnaoui race again?!?!

3.

Since 2000 we have the World Short Course Championships contested in the same years of the Olympic Games. And it’s not very usual to see swimmers winning gold medals in the same individual events at both meetings in the same year. In fact only 10 swimmers have accomplished that. pic.twitter.com/kvXGQcTIBH — Swimming Stats (@SwimmingStats) October 26, 2021

Any guesses for who we will see do this in December?

2.

I’ma tell my kids this is Michael Phelps pic.twitter.com/wUQBrRrLH2 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) October 25, 2021

Seems legit.

1.

Doesn’t get much better than a mince pie for breakfast, have a great week everyone! — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) October 25, 2021

Ok so now we know what fuels all those mambos and tangos.

