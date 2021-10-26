Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Adam Peaty Reveals His Breakfast of Champions

by Ben Dornan 0

October 26th, 2021 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Sharon van Rouwendaal flexing in the comments.

10.

T-100 days until another Olympic Games!!!

9.

Who you got?

8.

It feels like it’s just award after award for Ms. MacNeil!

7.

Tom Shields winning a 100 fly? Shocking.

6.

There’s absolutely nothin’ like a good Friday night race practice.

5.

Certainly our Jazziest post this week.

4.

Who else is ready to see Hafnaoui race again?!?!

3.

Any guesses for who we will see do this in December?

2.

Seems legit.

1.

Ok so now we know what fuels all those mambos and tangos.

ARENA INSTAGRAM – @ARENAUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!