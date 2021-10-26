Diver Aidan Clark Stays In-State, Commits to Towson University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maryland-native Aidan Clark has verbally committed to dive for Towson University as part of their class of 2026.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to Towson University where I will continue my academic and athletic career. Special thanks to my family and coaches along the way for pushing me to make this dream happen! I also want to thank the TU coaching staff for giving me this amazing opportunity! Go Tigers!!!”

Clark trains and competes with Montgomery Dive Club under National Team Coach Sergey Meshcherskiy. He also dives for Centennial High School in Ellicott City, Maryland.

His specialty is the 3-meter springboard but he also competes on 1-meter.

Personal Bests:

3-meter 10 diving score: 379.10

3-meter 11 diving score: 414.20

1-meter 10 diving score: 341.70

1-meter 11 diving score: 384.80

Towson men are coming off a historic CAA Championships last season where they cracked William & Mary’s six-year win streak and earned their first-ever CAA Championship title under head coach Jake Shrum. It is important to note that William & Mary was dealing with the after-effects of their program being cut. While it was eventually reinstated, they lost a lot of athletes.

Tigers Will Canny and Ajani Dorner took 2-3, respectively, on both 1-meter and 3-meter last season. Canny graduated last year, leaving a significant gap in the Tigers diving stars, while Dorner is entering his junior year.

Clark joins swimmers David Walton, Kirill Pankov, Sam Kamdin and Ryan Clancy in Towson’s class of 2026.

