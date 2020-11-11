Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A Hilarious Lilly King Throwback

We’re back this week with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
These kids are NOT playin’ around!!!
10.
Checks out.
9.
What happens when you try cutting your own hair 🤷♂️ 📷: @iswimleague
Can someone ask the ISL if there’s a hair cutter in the bubble? I think Ryan may need some assistance.
8.
Old dog, new tricks! This is definitely going to help my underwater kicking for swimming. #letsgo
This seems like it would be the exercise that I skip at the gym.
7.
It’s time to put on my racing cap 😈 #ISL @isl_aquacenturions …… photo by @minekasapoglu
The return of Fede is upon us! #AquaPower
6.
#DadStrength
5.
Hear my voice: @amy_marren talks limb difference and #NotAWitch
"I am determined to ensure that my difference is my strength."
Double Paralympian talks about WarnerBros’ latest movie ‘The Witches’ negative portrayal of limb deficiencies.
🔗 https://t.co/jH4b3IE3Pp pic.twitter.com/bylHZCcBG1
— Para Swimming (@Para_swimming) November 6, 2020
Able, Whole, Valued.
4.
‼️‼️ SHAINE CASAS BREAKS POOL RECORD AND SCHOOL RECORD IN THE 200 FLY WITH A TIME OF 1:39.23 ‼️‼️#GigEm | #1Match pic.twitter.com/WM81Po5kRd
— Texas A&M Swimming (@AggieSwimDive) November 6, 2020
We see you Shaine… we see you.
3.
Unlike some of our announcers on the broadcast, we recognize our bias. https://t.co/Pz9YQS5bUS
— Swim Nerd Canada (@swimnerdcanada) November 1, 2020
And that’s on transparency!
2.
WE BROUGHT THE FIGHT AND WON! TRIBE SWIMMING IS BACK!🟢🟡🟢🟡 pic.twitter.com/ciXdmwjUPb
— Tyler Fenwick ⚔️🇺🇸 (@UVACoachFenwick) November 5, 2020
A nice twist.
1.
A classic @_king_lil throwback moment 😂 #ToyotaUSOpen kicks off Nov. 12 » https://t.co/R7zjPlWYT0 pic.twitter.com/HsvHLqOIIp
— USA Swimming (@USASwimming) November 8, 2020
A deep dive into the mind of Queen King.
