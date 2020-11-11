Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A Hilarious Lilly King Throwback

We’re back this week with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

View this post on Instagram Better watch out 👀💪 #arenateamtuesday #arenausa A post shared by arenausa (@arenausa) on Nov 3, 2020 at 7:50am PST

These kids are NOT playin’ around!!!

10.

View this post on Instagram Instagram vs Reality 🤣🦾 A post shared by Katinka Hosszu (@hosszukatinka) on Nov 3, 2020 at 3:17am PST

Checks out.

9.

Can someone ask the ISL if there’s a hair cutter in the bubble? I think Ryan may need some assistance.

8.

This seems like it would be the exercise that I skip at the gym.

7.

The return of Fede is upon us! #AquaPower

6.

#DadStrength

5.

Hear my voice: @amy_marren talks limb difference and #NotAWitch "I am determined to ensure that my difference is my strength." Double Paralympian talks about WarnerBros’ latest movie ‘The Witches’ negative portrayal of limb deficiencies. 🔗 https://t.co/jH4b3IE3Pp pic.twitter.com/bylHZCcBG1 — Para Swimming (@Para_swimming) November 6, 2020

Able, Whole, Valued.

4.

‼️‼️ SHAINE CASAS BREAKS POOL RECORD AND SCHOOL RECORD IN THE 200 FLY WITH A TIME OF 1:39.23 ‼️‼️#GigEm | #1Match pic.twitter.com/WM81Po5kRd — Texas A&M Swimming (@AggieSwimDive) November 6, 2020

We see you Shaine… we see you.

3.

Unlike some of our announcers on the broadcast, we recognize our bias. https://t.co/Pz9YQS5bUS — Swim Nerd Canada (@swimnerdcanada) November 1, 2020

And that’s on transparency!

2.

WE BROUGHT THE FIGHT AND WON! TRIBE SWIMMING IS BACK!🟢🟡🟢🟡 pic.twitter.com/ciXdmwjUPb — Tyler Fenwick ⚔️🇺🇸 (@UVACoachFenwick) November 5, 2020

A nice twist.

1.

A deep dive into the mind of Queen King.

