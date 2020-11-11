Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A Hilarious Lilly King Throwback

by Ben Dornan 0

November 11th, 2020 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back this week with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

 



 

Better watch out 👀💪 #arenateamtuesday #arenausa



These kids are NOT playin’ around!!!

10.

 



 

Instagram vs Reality 🤣🦾



Checks out.

9.

 



 

What happens when you try cutting your own hair 🤷‍♂️ 📷: @iswimleague



Can someone ask the ISL if there’s a hair cutter in the bubble? I think Ryan may need some assistance.

8.

 



 

Old dog, new tricks! This is definitely going to help my underwater kicking for swimming. #letsgo



This seems like it would be the exercise that I skip at the gym.

7.

 



 

It’s time to put on my racing cap 😈 #ISL @isl_aquacenturions …… photo by @minekasapoglu



The return of Fede is upon us! #AquaPower

6.

 



 

Can’t wait to be back doing this soon with ma boy 😍



#DadStrength

5.

Able, Whole, Valued.

4.

We see you Shaine… we see you.

3.

And that’s on transparency!

2.

A nice twist.

1.

A deep dive into the mind of Queen King.

