Swimming Canada Sends Out Invites For 2021 Olympic Trials; Full Lists Here

As previously reported, Swimming Canada will be running a reduced capacity Olympic Trials with 20 swimmers for each event swimming in a timed finals format. The Trials will run from April 7-11, 2021 in Toronto. Following a preliminary list of Canada’s top 30 swimmers in each event, invites have now been sent to the top 20 swimmers in each event. As per the invite, swimmers will have until January 15th to accept their invitation to the meet.

Access the list of swimmers invited to the meet here.

In the original list featuring the top 30 in each event, Finlay Knox, Cole Pratt, Mabel Zavaros, and Summer McIntosh were each listed in a total of 10 events. As they have been whittled down, Zavaros picked up invites in a total of 9 events, with Pratt securing 8, McIntosh 7, and Knox 5.

Like Zavaros, Mary-Sophie Harvey was invited to swim a total of 9 events including the 200/400 free, 200 breast, 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, 200/400 IM.

Emma O’Croinin was invited to swim a total of 4 events, including in the 800 and 1500 freestyles in which she is the top listed swimmer. O’Croinin was also invited to swim the 200 freestyle in which she is 6th and the 400 freestyle in which she is 2nd to Emily Overholt.

2019 World Championships medalist Sydney Pickrem picked up 5 invites in the 100/200 breast, 200 back, and 200/400 IM.

On the men’s side, Markus Thormeyer was invited to swim 6 events. He is the fastest invitee in the both the 100/200 free and back. He also was invited to swim the 50 free and the 200 IM.

Just over a year following his comeback to the sport, 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Brent Hayden was invited to race both the 50 and 100 freestyles, listed as first and fourth fastest invitee, respectively.

We will likely see another shift in those invited to swim at the meet as some swimmers will deny invites in some events in favor of other conflicting events. As this occurs, it is unclear exactly how Swimming Canada will go about filling out the 20 swimmer capacity in each event.

As per the invitation, if a swimmer accepts an invitation and doesn’t end up swimming the event will be handed a $500 fine.