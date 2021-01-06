Nathan Moore Commits to Drury University for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nathan Moore from Star, Idaho has committed to Division II powerhouse Drury University for 2021-22.

“I chose Drury because the campus felt like home when I visited. The people there made me feel welcome and the academic atmosphere promoted higher learning. I truly think that the coaches and swimmers on the team will help me achieve my goals in and out of the pool.”

Moore is a senior at Middleton High School and swims year-round for Boise YMCA Swim Team. He is an IMer with Futures cuts in the 100/200 breast and 400 IM. In October, Moore earned a pair of PBs at the Idaho High School District III Championships, going 58.21 in the 100 breast and 53.17 in the 100 fly.

Last January, Moore competed in the 100 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM at 44th Annual Washington Open and finaled in the 100/200 breast and 400 IM. He notched PBs in the 200 back, 200 breast, and 400 IM.

SCY times:

100 breast – 58.21

200 breast – 2:04.94

200 IM – 1:56.28

400 IM – 4:05.51

100 fly – 53.17

200 fly – 2:03.59

200 back – 2:00.20

50 free – 23.59

100 free – 50.15

Drury men finished third at the 2020 GLVC Championships. Moore would have scored in the B final of the 200 breast and the C final of the 400 IM at the conference meet.

