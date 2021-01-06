Daily Swim Coach Workout #329

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks
- Team Location: Canada
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
400 (50 SA IM 50 FR)
4x 100 IM @ 2:00 (k, dr, k, sw)
4x
50 @ 60 scull w buoy
100 Fr @ 1:30 w buoy
300 Fly Dr (SA)
4x
50 @ 60 scull w buoy
100 (50 bk 50 br) @ 1:45 w buoy
900 kick stroke ([whistle kick 1:00 stroke 5th gear, :45 br kick w chute – 3rd gear]
400 Fr (fin, HEAD Paddle, 3rd
4×100 Fr @ 1:30 5th
400 Fr (fin, HEAD Paddle, 3rd
4×100 Fr @ 2:00 Faster than above
400 Fr (fin, HEAD Paddle, 3rd
4×100 Fr @ 3:00 Faster than above
400 SA IM (fins)
Scott Faithfull
Head Coach, Nepean Kanata Barracudas (NKB)
