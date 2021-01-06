Daily Swim Coach Workout #329

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: Canada

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

400 (50 SA IM 50 FR)

4x 100 IM @ 2:00 (k, dr, k, sw)

4x

50 @ 60 scull w buoy

100 Fr @ 1:30 w buoy

300 Fly Dr (SA)

4x

50 @ 60 scull w buoy

100 (50 bk 50 br) @ 1:45 w buoy







900 kick stroke ([whistle kick 1:00 stroke 5th gear, :45 br kick w chute – 3rd gear]

400 Fr (fin, HEAD Paddle, 3rd

4×100 Fr @ 1:30 5th

400 Fr (fin, HEAD Paddle, 3rd

4×100 Fr @ 2:00 Faster than above

400 Fr (fin, HEAD Paddle, 3rd

4×100 Fr @ 3:00 Faster than above

400 SA IM (fins)