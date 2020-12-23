Swimming Canada Releases Initial List of Athletes Eligible For Trials Invite

An initial list of athletes eligible to be invited to the Canadian Olympic Trials has been released.

Swimming Canada tweeted out the list Wednesday morning, which includes the top-30 swimmers in each Olympic event as of December 18, 2020. Appearing on the list does not guarantee a swimmer a spot at April’s selection meet, as only 20 swimmers per event will be invited.

Swimming Canada has posted the initial ranked list of 30 swimmers per Olympic event who are eligible to receive an invitation to the Trialshttps://t.co/fVQxpU3r15 pic.twitter.com/D9e4xn9a2y — Swimming Canada / Natation Canada (@SwimmingCanada) December 23, 2020

The process to whittle the list down to a maximum of 20 athletes per event will be initiated on January 6.

The Trials are scheduled for April 7-11, 2021 in Toronto.

Swimming Canada announced the shift to a timed final invitational Trials format earlier this month, and High Performance Director John Atkinson outlined the reasons why with SwimSwam last week.

Notable names Taylor Ruck, Sydney Pickrem and Rebecca Smith are all in line to enter five events at the Trials for the women, while rising star Finlay Knox is listed in a staggering 10 of the 14 male events.

2016 Olympic gold medalist Penny Oleksiak and 2019 World Champion Maggie MacNeil have both qualified in three events, while three-time Olympian Brent Hayden is set to compete in the men’s 50 and 100 freestyle after coming out of a seven-year retirement last October.