SwimMAC’s Davis Dunham Sends 2024 Commitment to Georgetown

A Junior Nationals qualifier, Davis Dunham of Charlotte, North Carolina has announced his intent to join Georgetown University beginning in the fall of 2024. Dunham is set to graduate from Providence Day School this spring while swimming club with SwimMAC.

This summer, Dunham competed in three events at the 2023 Junior National Championships, contesting the 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM. His top finishes came in the IM events, with his times of 2:08.79 and 4:36.91 being good enough to earn him eightieth overall in both races.

Dunham was also a medalist in both of his events at the 2023 NCISAA (North Carolina Independent Schools) Division 1 Swimming and Diving State Championships. At that meet, his top finish came in the 100 breast, where he touched second with a time of 59.36 in finals. He added a bronze medal in the 200 IM with a time of 1:52.67.

Top SCY Times

100 back – 50.66

200 back – 1:47.53

200 IM – 1:52.22

400 IM – 3:56.83

When he joins the team next fall, Dunham will be set to make an immediate impact on the program, particularly in the IM and backstroke events. Last season, he would have been among the best on the team with his lifetime bests in the 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM. His current best times would also immediately put him within the school’s all-time top-10 rankings.

Georgetown finished the 2023 school year by winning their second straight Big East title by just eleven points over Xavier. Dunham would have only helped widen that gap, as his lifetime bests would have been fast enough to score in the A-final of the 200 back and 400 IM as well as the B-final of the 200 IM.

Joining Dunham in the class of 2028 will be Bruno Riberio, Owen Watkins, Wilson Tunila, and Troy Keen.

