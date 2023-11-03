How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 11/2-11/7

November means that midseason meets are quickly approaching, however, there’s still lots of dual meets remaining from now until then.

Some of the top meets to keep an eye on this weekend include Tennessee hosting a tri-meet with Florida and Kentucky, while Notre Dame is slated to travel to Louisville.

Arizona State also has a busy schedule this weekend. The women will open with a dual against UCLA, while both squads will compete against USC on Saturday.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

HM/#23 LSU vs. –/HM Florida State vs. #24/#22 Alabama

November 4, 10am (ET)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

#3/#6 Florida vs. #7/#7 Tennessee vs. #25/– Kentucky

November 3, 11am (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

HM/#13 UNC vs. South Carolina

November 3, 3pm (ET)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

#4 Ohio State vs. Akron

November 3, 5pm (ET)

Women only

Watch

Results

#6/#2 Texas vs. #15/#20 Texas A&M vs. Georgia Tech

November 3-4, 3pm & 10am (CT)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

–#21 Minnesota vs. #18/#12 Wisconsin

November 3, 5pm (CT)

Men and women

Watch

Results

#5/#5 NC State vs. –/#16 Duke vs. #10/#14 Georgia

November 3-4, 5pm & 10am (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#16/#3 Louisville vs. #14/– Notre Dame

November 3, 3:30pm (ET)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

#8 Stanford vs. #2 Cal (Triple Distance)

November 3, 12:00 (PT)

Men only

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#17 Arizona State vs. UCLA

November 3, 2pm (PT)

Women only

Results: Meet Mobile

#1/#17 Arizona State vs. #19/#11 USC

November 4, 11am (PT)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#19/#11 USC vs. Arizona

November 3, 1pm (PT)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

#9 Cal vs. UC San Diego

November 3, 1pm (PT)

Women only

Results: Meet Mobile

#23/– Purdue vs. Oakland vs. Rutgers