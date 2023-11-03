How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 11/2-11/7

November means that midseason meets are quickly approaching, however, there’s still lots of dual meets remaining from now until then.
Some of the top meets to keep an eye on this weekend include Tennessee hosting a tri-meet with Florida and Kentucky, while Notre Dame is slated to travel to Louisville.
Arizona State also has a busy schedule this weekend. The women will open with a dual against UCLA, while both squads will compete against USC on Saturday.
Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.
A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.
Rankings are listed men/women.
HM/#23 LSU vs. –/HM Florida State vs. #24/#22 Alabama
- November 4, 10am (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
#3/#6 Florida vs. #7/#7 Tennessee vs. #25/– Kentucky
- November 3, 11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
HM/#13 UNC vs. South Carolina
- November 3, 3pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
#4 Ohio State vs. Akron
#6/#2 Texas vs. #15/#20 Texas A&M vs. Georgia Tech
- November 3-4, 3pm & 10am (CT)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
–#21 Minnesota vs. #18/#12 Wisconsin
#5/#5 NC State vs. –/#16 Duke vs. #10/#14 Georgia
- November 3-4, 5pm & 10am (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#16/#3 Louisville vs. #14/– Notre Dame
- November 3, 3:30pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
#8 Stanford vs. #2 Cal (Triple Distance)
- November 3, 12:00 (PT)
- Men only
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#17 Arizona State vs. UCLA
- November 3, 2pm (PT)
- Women only
- Results: Meet Mobile
#1/#17 Arizona State vs. #19/#11 USC
- November 4, 11am (PT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#19/#11 USC vs. Arizona
- November 3, 1pm (PT)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
#9 Cal vs. UC San Diego
- November 3, 1pm (PT)
- Women only
- Results: Meet Mobile
#23/– Purdue vs. Oakland vs. Rutgers
- November 3-4, 5pm & 10am (ET)
- Men and women
- Results
How come certain teams in certain conferences can stream their meets while others in the same conference don’t? Is it purely a matter of laziness in literally setting up a webcam? I know there are some issues with rights and whatnot but it seems some teams have figured it out or simply don’t care about that rule?
I feel like these teams are doing a disservice to their team (let alone swimming as a whole) by not providing an easy way for fans and family to view the meets. On the recruiting side alone, being able to say to a recruits parents “hey, you’ll be able to watch all of your kids swimming without too much of a hassle!” seems… Read more »
As one who as a hobby has photographed a Division 1 team for over 20 years (ASU), photography of swimming dual meets by team or college personnel has only become common in the last 6 years or so. Prior to that I was often the only photragrapher on deck during meets. Videos of college dual meets reallv started in the last 2 years. Many schools have not yet managed to find the resources to do it.