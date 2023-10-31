College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 1st – November 7th

It’s (basically) November which means that it is almost time for midseason. First, though, there are some dual meets remaining as teams get in some final swims before racing at midseason.

Highlighting this week’s dual meet schedule is the tri-meet between Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky. On the women’s side, SwimSwam ranked Florida 6th while Tennessee was ranked 7th at the start of the season. On the men’s side, Florida was 3rd, Tennessee was 7th, and Kentucky was 25th.

Another top 25 match-up to watch is the men’s side of the Notre Dame vs Louisville meet. Notre Dame was ranked 14th and Louisville was ranked 16th in the pre-season rankings. The Louisville women return almost all of their points from NCAAs, so watch for the team to show their strengths, especially in the sprint freestyles.