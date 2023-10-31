College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 1st – November 7th

It’s (basically) November which means that it is almost time for midseason. First, though, there are some dual meets remaining as teams get in some final swims before racing at midseason.
Highlighting this week’s dual meet schedule is the tri-meet between Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky. On the women’s side, SwimSwam ranked Florida 6th while Tennessee was ranked 7th at the start of the season. On the men’s side, Florida was 3rd, Tennessee was 7th, and Kentucky was 25th.
Another top 25 match-up to watch is the men’s side of the Notre Dame vs Louisville meet. Notre Dame was ranked 14th and Louisville was ranked 16th in the pre-season rankings. The Louisville women return almost all of their points from NCAAs, so watch for the team to show their strengths, especially in the sprint freestyles.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Oakland vs. Purdue vs. Rutgers
|11/3-11/4
|X
|X
|Arkansas vs. Missouri State
|11/4
|X
|LSU vs. Florida State vs. Alabama
|11/4
|X
|X
|Florida vs. Tennessee vs. Kentucky
|11/3
|X
|X
|South Carolina vs. UNC
|11/3
|X
|X
|Vanderbilt vs. Illinois
|11/4
|X
|Ohio State vs. Akron
|11/3
|X
|Georgia Tech vs. Texas vs. Texas A&M
|11/3-11/4
|X
|X
|Minnesota vs. Wisconsin
|11/3
|X
|X
|Nebraska vs. Kansas
|11/3
|X
|Duke vs. NC State vs. Georgia
|11/3-11/4
|X
|X
|Louisville vs. Notre Dame
|11/3
|X
|X
|Stanford Triple Distance (Stanford vs. Cal)
|11/3
|X
|Pitt vs. George Washington
|11/4
|X
|X
|Hokie Belt Challenge
|11/4
|X
|X
|Arizona State vs. UCLA
|11/3
|X
|Arizona State vs. USC
|11/4
|X
|X
|Arizona vs. USC
|11/3
|X
|X
|Tulane vs. Houston
|11/4
|X
|Arizona vs. UCLA
|11/4
|X
|Navy v American v Bucknell v Lafayette
|11/4
|X
|X
|Colgate vs Loyola vs American
|11/4
|X
|X
|BYU vs. UNLV
|11/3
|X
|X
|UNLV vs. Utah
|11/4
|X
|X
|Davidson vs. Old Dominion
|11/4
|X
|X
|Fordham vs. Georgetown
|11/4
|X
|X
|William & Mary vs Loyola MD
|11/4
|X
|X
|Indiana State vs. Eastern Michigan
|11/3
|X
|Indiana State vs. Lindenwood vs. UIndy
|11/4
|X
|X
|Little Rock vs. SLU vs. Henderson State
|11/4
|X
|X
|Coyote Extravaganza (South Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State
|11/3-11/4
|X
|X
|Florida International vs. Lynn vs. Nova Southeastern
|11/3-11/4
|X
|X
|UIC vs. Davenport
|11/2
|X
|X
|Missouri State Intrasquad
|11/4
|X
|Southern Illinois vs. Lindenwood vs. Mizzou
|11/3
|X
|X
|Butler vs. UIndy
|11/4
|X
|Seton Hall vs. Drexel
|11/3
|X
|X
|Seton Hall vs. Lehigh
|11/4
|X
|X
|Army vs St. Bonaventure
|11/4
|X
|X
|Colorado State vs. Queens vs. Old Dominion
|11/3
|X
|X
|NAU vs. New Mexico
|11/4
|X
|Eastern Illinois vs. Lewis
|11/4
|X
|X
|IUPUI vs. Ball State
|11/3
|X
|X
|Milwaukee vs. Davenport
|11/3
|X
|X
|Milwaukee vs. Wheaton
|11/4
|X
|X
|Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State
|11/4
|X
|X
|UMass vs. Boston University
|11/4
|X
|X
|Florida Atlantic vs. Miami (FL)
|11/3
|X
|Florida Atlantic vs. Toronto
|11/4
|X
|X
|East Carolina vs. Campbell
|11/3
|X
|New Mexico State vs. TCU
|11/3
|X
|New Mexico State vs. North Texas
|11/4
|X
|UConn vs. Northeastern
|11/4
|X
|Georgia Southern vs. Emory
|11/3
|X
|Columbia vs. Penn
|11/3
|X
|X
|Cornell vs. Binghamton
|11/3
|X
|X
|Cornell vs. St. Bonaventure
|11/4
|X
|X
|Princeton vs. Brown vs. Dartmouth
|11/4
|X
|X
|Iona vs. Monmouth
|11/3
|X
|X
|Niagara vs. Stonehill
|11/4
|X
|St. Francis vs. Siena
|11/4
|X
|Siena vs. New Hampshire
|11/5
|X
|Pacific vs. CSUB
|11/4
|X
|X
|Pacific vs. Fresno Pacific vs. Fresno State
|11/3
|X
|X
|Toledo vs. Bowling Green
|11/4
|X
|Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State vs. Butler
|11/4
|X
|Akron vs. Ohio
|11/4
|X
|Grand Canyon vs. Air Force
|11/3
|X
|X
|Villanova vs. NJIT
|11/3
|X
|Vermont vs. Maine
|11/4
|X
|Villanova vs. La Salle
|11/4
|X
|X
|Binghamton vs. Canisius
|11/4
|X
|X
|Mount St. Mary’s vs. VMI
|11/4
|X
|X
|Wyoming vs. Colorado Mesa
|11/3
|X
|X
|Wyoming vs. Northern Colorado
|11/4
|X
|Seattle vs. Simon Fraser
|11/4
|X
|X
|Marshall vs. James Madison
|11/4
|X
|Incarnate Word vs. Texas Permian Basis
|11/3
|X
|X
|Rider vs. Villanova
|11/1
|X
|UC Davis vs. San Jose State
|11/4
|X
|San Diego vs. Loyola Marymount
|11/4
|X
|Central Connecticut State vs. Southern Conn. State vs. Wagner
|11/4
|X
|X
|Bryant vs. Providence
|11/3
|X
|X
|Loyola Marymount vs. Pepperdine vs. Azusa Pacific
|11/3
|X
|UCSB vs. Pepperdine vs. UC San Diego
|11/4
|X
|X
|Stony Brook vs. Central Connecticut State
|11/4
|X