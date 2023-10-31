Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 1st – November 7th

Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw 0

October 31st, 2023 College

It’s (basically) November which means that it is almost time for midseason. First, though, there are some dual meets remaining as teams get in some final swims before racing at midseason.

Highlighting this week’s dual meet schedule is the tri-meet between Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky. On the women’s side, SwimSwam ranked Florida 6th while Tennessee was ranked 7th at the start of the season. On the men’s side, Florida was 3rd, Tennessee was 7th, and Kentucky was 25th.

Another top 25 match-up to watch is the men’s side of the Notre Dame vs Louisville meet. Notre Dame was ranked 14th and Louisville was ranked 16th in the pre-season rankings. The Louisville women return almost all of their points from NCAAs, so watch for the team to show their strengths, especially in the sprint freestyles.

Meet Date Men Women
Oakland vs. Purdue vs. Rutgers 11/3-11/4 X X
Arkansas vs. Missouri State 11/4 X
LSU vs. Florida State vs. Alabama 11/4 X X
Florida vs. Tennessee vs. Kentucky 11/3 X X
South Carolina vs. UNC 11/3 X X
Vanderbilt vs. Illinois 11/4 X
Ohio State vs. Akron 11/3 X
Georgia Tech vs. Texas vs. Texas A&M 11/3-11/4 X X
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin 11/3 X X
Nebraska vs. Kansas 11/3 X
Duke vs. NC State vs. Georgia 11/3-11/4 X X
Louisville vs. Notre Dame 11/3 X X
Stanford Triple Distance (Stanford vs. Cal) 11/3 X
Pitt vs. George Washington 11/4 X X
Hokie Belt Challenge 11/4 X X
Arizona State vs. UCLA 11/3 X
Arizona State vs. USC 11/4 X X
Arizona vs. USC 11/3 X X
Tulane vs. Houston 11/4 X
Arizona vs. UCLA 11/4 X
Navy v American v Bucknell v Lafayette 11/4 X X
Colgate vs Loyola vs American 11/4 X X
BYU vs. UNLV 11/3 X X
UNLV vs. Utah 11/4 X X
Davidson vs. Old Dominion 11/4 X X
Fordham vs. Georgetown 11/4 X X
William & Mary vs Loyola MD 11/4 X X
Indiana State vs. Eastern Michigan 11/3 X
Indiana State vs. Lindenwood vs. UIndy 11/4 X X
Little Rock vs. SLU vs. Henderson State 11/4 X X
Coyote Extravaganza (South Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State 11/3-11/4 X X
Florida International vs. Lynn vs. Nova Southeastern 11/3-11/4 X X
UIC vs. Davenport 11/2 X X
Missouri State Intrasquad 11/4 X
Southern Illinois vs. Lindenwood vs. Mizzou 11/3 X X
Butler vs. UIndy 11/4 X
Seton Hall vs. Drexel 11/3 X X
Seton Hall vs. Lehigh 11/4 X X
Army vs St. Bonaventure 11/4 X X
Colorado State vs. Queens vs. Old Dominion 11/3 X X
NAU vs. New Mexico 11/4 X
Eastern Illinois vs. Lewis 11/4 X X
IUPUI vs. Ball State 11/3 X X
Milwaukee vs. Davenport 11/3 X X
Milwaukee vs. Wheaton 11/4 X X
Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State 11/4 X X
UMass vs. Boston University 11/4 X X
Florida Atlantic vs. Miami (FL) 11/3 X
Florida Atlantic vs. Toronto 11/4 X X
East Carolina vs. Campbell 11/3 X
New Mexico State vs. TCU 11/3 X
New Mexico State vs. North Texas 11/4 X
UConn vs. Northeastern 11/4 X
Georgia Southern vs. Emory 11/3 X
Columbia vs. Penn 11/3 X X
Cornell vs. Binghamton 11/3 X X
Cornell vs. St. Bonaventure 11/4 X X
Princeton vs. Brown vs. Dartmouth 11/4 X X
Iona vs. Monmouth 11/3 X X
Niagara vs. Stonehill 11/4 X
St. Francis vs. Siena 11/4 X
Siena vs. New Hampshire 11/5 X
Pacific vs. CSUB 11/4 X X
Pacific vs. Fresno Pacific vs. Fresno State 11/3 X X
Toledo vs. Bowling Green 11/4 X
Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State vs. Butler 11/4 X
Akron vs. Ohio 11/4 X
Grand Canyon vs. Air Force 11/3 X X
Villanova vs. NJIT 11/3 X
Vermont vs. Maine 11/4 X
Villanova vs. La Salle 11/4 X X
Binghamton vs. Canisius 11/4 X X
Mount St. Mary’s vs. VMI 11/4 X X
Wyoming vs. Colorado Mesa 11/3 X X
Wyoming vs. Northern Colorado 11/4 X
Seattle vs. Simon Fraser 11/4 X X
Marshall vs. James Madison 11/4 X
Incarnate Word vs. Texas Permian Basis 11/3 X X
Rider vs. Villanova 11/1 X
UC Davis vs. San Jose State 11/4 X
San Diego vs. Loyola Marymount 11/4 X
Central Connecticut State vs. Southern Conn. State vs. Wagner 11/4 X X
Bryant vs. Providence 11/3 X X
Loyola Marymount vs. Pepperdine vs. Azusa Pacific 11/3 X
UCSB vs. Pepperdine vs. UC San Diego 11/4 X X
Stony Brook vs. Central Connecticut State 11/4 X

