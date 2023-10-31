France Names 20-Strong Roster For 2023 European Short Course Championships

The 2023 French Short Course Championships wrapped up over the weekend with swimmers vying for slots on the roster for this year’s European Short Course Championships. The latter Championships are set to take place December 5th – 10th in Otopeni-Bucharest, Romania.
The French Swimming Federation revealed a 20-strong lineup for the event, comprised of 9 females and 11 males.
Headlining the women’s roster are Charlotte Bonnet, Beryl Gastaldello and Anastasia Kirphichnikova, all of whom produced new French national records in Angers this past week.
Bonnet fired off a new mark in the 200m breast (2:20.64) while Gastaldello followed suit with a new standard in the 100m back (56.18). Kirpichnikova became the fastest French woman 1500m freestyler in history, clocking a national record of 15:33.42.
The men’s portion of the squad is also stacked with newly-minted national record holders. This past week Maxime Grousset established a fresh French record in the 100m fly (49.24) while Mewen Tomac did the same in the 200m back (1:49.21).
At the 2021 edition of the European Short Course Championships, France placed 13th in the overall medal table, capturing just 2 pieces of hardware from a singular swimmer. Analia Pigree scored silver in the women’s 50m back and bronze in the 100m back 2 years ago in Kazan, Russia.
Women:
BONNET Charlotte
GASTALDELLO Beryl
GRANGEON DE VILLELE Lara
KIRPICHNIKOVA Anastasia
MAHIEU Pauline
MOLUH Mary-Ambre
PIGREE Analia
TESSARIOL Lucile
TEREBO Emma
Men:
AUBRY David
BRICOUT Pacome
FONTAINE Logan
FUCHS Roman
GROUSSET Maxime
HUILLE Stanislas
JOLY Damien
MANAUDOU Florent
MATTENET Emilien
NDOYE BROUARD Yohann
TOMAC Mewen