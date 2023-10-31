France Names 20-Strong Roster For 2023 European Short Course Championships

The 2023 French Short Course Championships wrapped up over the weekend with swimmers vying for slots on the roster for this year’s European Short Course Championships. The latter Championships are set to take place December 5th – 10th in Otopeni-Bucharest, Romania.

The French Swimming Federation revealed a 20-strong lineup for the event, comprised of 9 females and 11 males.

Headlining the women’s roster are Charlotte Bonnet, Beryl Gastaldello and Anastasia Kirphichnikova, all of whom produced new French national records in Angers this past week.

Bonnet fired off a new mark in the 200m breast (2:20.64) while Gastaldello followed suit with a new standard in the 100m back (56.18). Kirpichnikova became the fastest French woman 1500m freestyler in history, clocking a national record of 15:33.42.

The men’s portion of the squad is also stacked with newly-minted national record holders. This past week Maxime Grousset established a fresh French record in the 100m fly (49.24) while Mewen Tomac did the same in the 200m back (1:49.21).

At the 2021 edition of the European Short Course Championships, France placed 13th in the overall medal table, capturing just 2 pieces of hardware from a singular swimmer. Analia Pigree scored silver in the women’s 50m back and bronze in the 100m back 2 years ago in Kazan, Russia.

Women:

BONNET Charlotte

GASTALDELLO Beryl

GRANGEON DE VILLELE Lara

KIRPICHNIKOVA Anastasia

MAHIEU Pauline

MOLUH Mary-Ambre

PIGREE Analia

TESSARIOL Lucile

TEREBO Emma

Men:

AUBRY David

BRICOUT Pacome

FONTAINE Logan

FUCHS Roman

GROUSSET Maxime

HUILLE Stanislas

JOLY Damien

MANAUDOU Florent

MATTENET Emilien

NDOYE BROUARD Yohann

TOMAC Mewen