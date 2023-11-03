Russian Officials Claim IOC’s Support of Israeli Athletes Highlights Double Standard

Russian officials are accusing the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of hypocrisy over a recent statement of support for Israeli athletes.

“The IOC is committed to the concept of individual responsibility and athletes cannot be held responsible for the actions of their governments,” an IOC spokesperson told German news agency Deutche Presse-Agentur (DPA). “If discriminatory behavior by an athlete or official occurs, the IOC will work with the relevant National Olympic Committee and International Federation to ensure prompt action is taken, as during the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

In Tokyo, Algerian Olympian Fethi Nourine and his judo coach were banned for a decade by the sport’s governing body after pulling out of a match against an Israeli athlete. A Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan was disqualified this summer for refusing to shake hands with a Russian competitor after beating her, but IOC president Thomas Bach stepped in and promised Kharlan an additional quota place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Chernyshenko claimed that the IOC is biased toward the West and American interests while also blaming the latest Israel-Palestine conflict on the United States.

“With the military conflict unleashed by the U.S. in the Middle East, the IOC has changed its mind in the air,” Chernyshenko. “And today we hear that athletes should not be held responsible for the actions of governments. Unfortunately, we are only talking about athletes from Israel, but not from Russia. Without shyness, the IOC supports athletes of only those countries that are under the wing of the United States.

“The IOC was afraid that the Olympic Movement would collapse finally and irrevocably on the eve of the Olympic Games,” he added. “Addressing its functionaries, I emphasize: there is nothing to fear, the system is already rotten, it’s time to accept it as a fact. Let me remind you that Russia has always stood on the position of equality and non-discrimination against athletes from any country. Sport should be out of politics. Our position, unlike the IOC, is unchanged.”

The IOC responded to the criticism by reminding Russia that it violated the Olympic Charter by invading Ukraine last February. The ongoing war has resulted in the deaths of about 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 120,000 Russian troops, as of the latest known estimates in August.

Russian and Belarusian athletes are expected to return to international competition as neutral athletes in the pool at the 2024 World Championships, if they don’t actively support the war in Ukraine. However, All-Russian Swimming Federation president Vladimir Salnikov recently said he believes Russia’s chances of competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics are “close to zero,” despite indications otherwise that they’ll be able to compete — albeit without their national flag or anthem.

The IOC also said it is continuing “to monitor the situation and its impact on Israeli and Palestinian athletes,” adding that “the Israeli and Palestinian Olympic Committees have lived in peaceful coexistence for several decades.”

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, launched a surprise attack on Israel last month that saw about 1,400 people killed and more than 200 others taken hostage. Israel then declared war on Hamas, killing more than 9,000 Palestinians over the past few weeks, most of them women and children.

Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has rejected calls for a cease-fire, saying Thursday, “We are advancing… Nothing will stop us.” After almost a month of fighting, U.S. President Joe Biden suggested Thursday that Israel take a humanitarian pause to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza as well as let foreign nationals leave.

On Wednesday, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations argued that Israel has no right to self-defense “as an occupying power,” citing an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling from 2004.

European Aquatics announced Thursday that it would be moving the 2024 European Water Polo Championships out of Netanya, Israel.

