Summer Juniors Qualifier Honza Zika Verbally Commits to Indiana for 2023-24

Honza Zíka, a senior at Tesoro High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, has made a verbal commitment to Indiana University for 2023-24.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Indiana University! Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and family for all the support. Go Hoosiers!”

Zika, who represents the Czech Swimming Federation internationally, trains with Mission Viejo Nadadores and specializes in distance freestyle. He came in 4th in the 500 free (4:32.65) and 11th in the 200 free (1:41.55) at the 2022 CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships as a junior, improving on his times from the 2021 high school Section meet when he placed 11th (4:35.74) and 13th (1:42.30). He swam best times in those two events, as well as in the 1650 free, at 2021 Winter Juniors West where he came in 11th in the 1650.

Zika had some good swims this summer, going 8:35.25 in the 800 free at PSS Mission Viejo and 16:23.36 in the 1500 free at Speedo Junior Nationals. He also competed in the 400 free and the 800 free at Juniors.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:24.03

1000 free – 9:17.61

500 free – 4:29.54

200 free – 1:40.50

400 IM – 4:02.62

200 fly – 1:53.01

Zika will suit up for the Hoosiers with fellow class of 2027 verbal commits Elliot Weisel, Toby Barnett, Dylan Smiley, Max Cahill, and Sean Sullivan. The Indiana distance group was led last by Michael Brinegar (14:33.76), who also went to Tesoro High School, Mikey Calvillo (14:55.95), and Warren Briggs (14:58.03). Brinegar has graduated, Calvillo is a fifth-year, and Briggs is just a sophomore this year, so he and Zika should overlap for two years.

Indiana men won the Big Ten Championships in 2022. Brinegar and Briggs both scored in the top-8 of the 1650 free, while Briggs was the lone Hoosier in the A final of the 500 free.

