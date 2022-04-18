Three Time Florida State Champion Elliot Weisel Commits to Indiana for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A three-time Florida high school state champion, Elliot Weisel of Merritt Island, Florida has announced his decision to continue his swimming career at Indiana University in the fall of 2023. Weisel does his club swimming with the Rocoa Rockets and attends school at Rockledge Senior High School.

“I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Indiana University! I also want to thank my coaches, family, friends, and teammates for their support and for making this opportunity possible. Go Hoosiers!”

Last fall, Weisel claimed two state titles at the FHSAA 2A Swimming and Diving Championships. In the 200 free, he cruised to a win by over two seconds, touching in 1:39.93. He was slightly faster during prelims, where he finished in 1:39.65. His victory in the 500 free came by the virtually the same margin, with Weisel dipping below 4:30 to finish in 4:29.96. His lifetime best in the event at the time came during prelims of the event, where he stopped the clock at 4:29.19. His efforts helped Rockledge to a fourth place overall finish at the meet.

Weisel has already reset his personal best time in both the 200 and 500 freestyles this year, dropping time in both at the NCSA Spring Championships. In prelims of the 200, he dipped below 1:38.0 to finish in 1:37.97. He also swam a huge lifetime best in the 500 to take 2nd in 4:24.69.

Top SCY Times

100 free – 45.40

200 free – 1:37.97

500 free – 4:25.69

1650 free – 15:50.23

Weisel will add to the Hoosiers’ depth in the mid-distance and distance events when he arrives on campus in the fall of 2023. With a year left to improve before his freshman season, he already holds times fast enough to score at the Big-10 Conference Championships. In 2022, his lifetime bests would have finished in the top-24 of the 200, 500, and 1650 freestyles.

Indiana is coming off a season that saw them win the Big-10 Championships title and take 5th at the NCAA Championships. In the distance events, the team was led by junior Michael Brinegar and sophomore Warren Briggs. While Brinegar decided to turn pro after the end of last season, Briggs and Weisel are scheduled to overlap for at least one season, and maybe two, at Indiana.

Weisel is the first distance addition the Hoosiers have made for the class of 2027. The program already has commitments from Sean Sullivan, William Raches, Toby Barnett, and Dylan Smiley. Weisel is the best distance freestyle so far in a well-balanced Hoosier class, though Barnett has times of 4:26/9:04 in the 500 and 1000 freestyles as well.

