Jake Mitchell Discusses Transfer to Florida, Mono Diagnosis at NCAAs

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with 2020 Olympian Jake Mitchell, who recently announced his transfer from Michigan to Florida. Mitchell trained with Bobby Finke, Kieran Smith, Katie Ledecky, and UF head coach Anthony Nesty at the 2020 Olympic training camp and even shares his best set from that period. Mitchell also reveals the day of the 400 IM at NCAAs, he found out he had mono.

