Indiana Secures Verbal Commitment from #14 Toby Barnett (2023)

High school junior Toby Barnett from Bethesda, Maryland, has made a verbal commitment to Indiana for the 2023-24 school year.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Indiana – Bloomington!! Thanks to all of my family, friends, Coach Dave Kraft and Coach Matt Cohen for helping me get to where I am today. Go Hoosiers!”

An IM/breaststroke specialist, Barnett is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and ranks #14 on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2023. As a freshman at Rockville High School in 2019-20, Barnett was Maryland 3A/2A/1A state champion in 200 IM (1:54.30) and third in the 100 breast (58.70) at the 2020 MPSSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships; he was also an A finalist at the Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Swimming & Diving Championships. (There were no high school competitions during his sophomore season).

Barnett trains in the National Training Group at the Rockville Montgomery Swim Club Olney site. His breakout meet came last March at the NCSA Spring Championships in Orlando, where he had third-place finishes in the 200 breast (1:57.87), 200 IM (1:48.53), and 400 IM (3:49.42), and came in sixth in the 500 free (4:28.51). He also finaled in the 200 back (1:48.11) and notched seven-out-of-seven best times at the meet. He kicked of short course season this fall with six lifetime best times and was the high point winner at the First State Cup at the University of Delaware.

Last summer, Barnett had top-8 finishes in 200 breast and 200/400 IM at the Eastern Zone Super Sectional Championships in Richmond. He wrapped up the summer with PBs in the 500 free (54.67), 100 breast (1:06.04), 200 breast (2:20.97), and 200 IM (2:07.13) at Speedo Summer Championships-East.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 1:57.87

400 IM – 3:49.42

200 IM – 1:48.53

500 free – 4:28.51

200 back – 1:48.11

100 fly – 50.10

100 breast – 56.17

He will join Indiana natives Sean Sullivan and William Raches in the Hoosiers’ class of 2027. Indiana is a breaststroker magnet. In addition to US National Teamers Lilly King, Ian Finnerty, and Cody Miller, the Hoosiers have attracted recent talent such as Emily Weiss, Noelle Peplowski, Abigail Kirkpatrick, Catherine Graham, Zane Backes, Maxwell Reich, and, most recently, Josh Matheny.

