Purdue’s Acin, Michigan’s Ackerman Claim Big Ten Swimmer of the Week Honors

Wisconsin Sweeps Minnesota in Border Battle For the sixth consecutive time in the series, the Wisconsin men’s and women’s teams defeated Minnesota during Friday’s “Border Battle.”

Signing Day 2021: 650 Verbal Commitments from the Class of 2022 Check out the more than 650 verbal commitments from the high school class of 2022, many of which became contractual today.

Penn State Defeats Bloomsburg, But Huskies Get 21 PSAC Marks In the men’s sixth meet and the women’s second home meet, Penn State defeated Bloomsburg on Saturday. The Huskies, however, posted 21 PSAC marks.

Summer Juniors Qualifier Sydney Smith (2023) Gives Verbal Nod to Northwestern “Best of the Rest” sprinter Sydney Smith from Dad’s Club Swim Team in Houston will head to Northwestern University in the fall of 2023.

Katie Crom, One of Top Remaining 2022 Recruits, Announces Verbal to Michigan After a weekend of big time drops, National Junior Team member Katie Crom from Mission Viejo Nadadores announced her verbal commitment to Michigan.

Where NCAA Teams Will Be Racing During College Swimming “Invite” Season Invite season is fast approaching, with college teams converging for some fast swimming in late November and early December.

Harvard Women Win Season Opener at Rutgers Russian freshman Aleksandra Denisenko won three individual events for Harvard as the Crimson dominated Rutgers in New Jersey.