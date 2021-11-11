Purdue’s Acin, Michigan’s Ackerman Claim Big Ten Swimmer of the Week Honors

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Nikola Acin, Purdue
Sr. – Zrenjanin, Serbia – Zrenjaninska Gimnazija (Serbia)
- Swept the freestyle sprints and helped Purdue post a pair of program top-10 relay times in the Boilermakers’ tri meet with Michigan and Missouri
- Took first place in the 50-yard freestyle (19.53) and 100-yard freestyle (43.34), securing NCAA B-cut times in both events
- Recorded the top splits in both of his relays, helping Purdue record the fourth-fastest time in program history in the 400-yard freestyle relay (2:53.59) and its eighth-fastest time ever in the 200-yard medley relay (1:26.88)
- Garners his first career Swimmer of the Week award
- Last Purdue Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Marat Amaltdinov (Nov. 2, 2016)
Men’s Diver of the Week
Tyler Downs, Purdue
Fr. – Ballwin, Mo.– Laurel Springs
- Captured the three-meter title with an NCAA Zone qualifying score of 416.40 in Purdue’s tri meet with Michigan and Missouri
- Won the three-meter by 62 points, registering his third 400-plus point score this season
- Was the runner-up in the one-meter behind teammate Jordan Rzepka, recording an NCAA Zone qualifying score of 356.70
- Earns the second Diver of the Week honor of his career and his third individual award of the season, having previously been named both Diver of the Week and Freshman of the Week on Oct. 27
- Last Purdue Men’s Diver of the Week: Tyler Downs (Oct. 27, 2021)
Men’s Freshman of the Week
Gal Groumi, Michigan
Hod Hasharon, Israel – Mosinzon College
- Helped the Wolverines defeat Grand Valley State, Missouri, and Purdue to improve to 5-0 on the season
- During Michigan’s tri meet against Purdue and Missouri, touched first in the 200-yard butterfly with an NCAA B-cut time of 1:44.31. Also recorded an NCAA B-cut time during a second-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (46.50)
- In the Wolverines’ Nov. 6 meet against Grand Valley State, took first place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 50.92
- Earns the second Freshman of the Week accolade of his career
- Last Michigan Men’s Freshman of the Week: Gal Groumi (Oct. 13, 2021)
Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Kathryn Ackerman, Michigan
So. – Grand Haven, Mich. – Grand Haven
- Won four individual events over the weekend to help the Wolverines defeat Purdue, Missiouri and Grand Valley State to improve to 5-0 on the season
- Touched first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:46.16) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:42.58) during the Purdue Tri Meet, securing NCAA B-cut times in both events. Registered the fifth-fastest time in the NCAA this season in the 200 and the fourth-best time in the NCAA in the 500
- Captured first place in the 100- (51.57) and the 200-yard (1:50.29) freestyle events in the Nov. 6 meet vs. Grand Valley State
- Garners her first career Swimmer of the Week award
- Last Michigan Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Maggie MacNeil (Oct. 13, 2021)
Women’s Diver of the Week
Sarah Bacon, Minnesota
Sr. – Indianapolis, Ind. – Cardinal Ritter (Ind.)
- The 2020-21 Big Ten Diver of the Year swept the one-meter and three-meter events in her first competition of the year during Minnesota’s meet against Wisconsin
- Secured NCAA Zone qualifying scores in both events, scoring 371.78 on the three-meter and 334.35 on the one-meter
- Both scores marked the highest scores by a Golden Gopher this season
- Earns her fifth career Diver of the Week honor
- Last Minnesota Women’s Diver of the Week: Sarah Bacon (Feb. 10, 2021)
Women’s Freshman of the Week
Lindsay Flynn, Michigan
Matthews, N.C. – Charlotte Latin (N.C.)
- Contributed to five wins during Michigan’s tri meet with Purdue and Missouri, and their meet against Grand Valley State to help the Wolverines improve to 5-0 on the season
- Touched first in the 100-yard freestyle in the tri meet against Purdue and Missouri. Registered the fourth-fastest time in the NCAA this season with an NCAA B-cut time of 48.70. Also recorded an NCAA B-cut time in the 50-yard freestyle (22.62)
- Led Michigan to wins in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay. Helped the Wolverines secure an NCAA A-qualifying time of 1:36.25 in the 200-yard medley
- In the Nov. 6 meet vs. Grand Valley State, anchored two winning relay teams in the 200-yard medley (1:42.47) and the 200-yard freestyle (1:35.70)
- Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of her career
- Last Michigan Women’s Freshman of the Week: Letitia Sim (Oct. 13, 2021)
2021-22 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Oct. 13
S: Will Chan, Sr., MICH
D: Cameron Gammage, Fr., MICH
F: Gal Groumi, MICH
Oct. 20
S: Brendan Burns, Jr., IND
D: Jake Butler, Jr., MINN
F: Carson Tyler, IND
Oct. 27
S: Andrew Benson, So. WIS
D: Tyler Downs, Fr., PUR
F: Tyler Downs, PUR
Nov. 3
S: Brendan Burns, Jr., IND
D: Carson Tyler, Fr., IND
F: Alex Quach, OSU
Nov. 10
S: Nikola Acin, Sr., PUR
D: Tyler Downs, Fr., PUR
F: Gal Groumi, MICH
2021-22 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Oct. 13
S: Maggie MacNeil, Sr., MICH
D: Abigail Knapton, Gr., RU
F: Letitia Sim, MICH
Oct. 20
S: Madison Murtagh, Sr., PSU
D: Anne Fowler, So., IND
F: Brearna Crawford, IND
Oct. 27
S: Phoebe Bacon, So., WIS
D: Sara Troyer, Sr., NEB
F: Beatriz Padron, NEB
Nov. 3
S: Amy Fulmer, Jr., OSU
D: Abigail Knapton, Gr., RU
F: Hannah Cornish, MINN
Nov. 10
S: Kathryn Ackerman, So., MICH
D: Sarah Bacon, Sr., MINN
F: Lindsay Flynn, MICH