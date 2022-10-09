Florida 3A Backstroke Champion Aidan Clements Sends Verbal Commitment to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tampa, Florida’s Aidan Clements has announced his verbal commitment to Auburn University. He will begin in the fall of 2024.

“It is with great honor and glory to God that I’m able to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic & athletic career at Auburn University! It’s always been a lifelong dream to compete at the Division 1 level, and it wouldn’t be possible without the help of my family, friends, & coaches over the years. I’d also like to specially thank the Auburn Coaching Staff, for letting me be a part of such an amazing family & tradition. WAR EAGLE! 🦅”

Clements is a junior at Tampa’s Jesuit High School. He swims year-round with Academy Aquatic Club and specializes in free, back, and fly. As a sophomore last season at the FHSAA Florida 3A State Championships, he won the 100 back (51.39) and placed 5th in the 200 free (1:41.36), going best times in both events. A month later, at the Jingle Bell Invitational, he lowered his 100 back time to 51.15 and added PBs in the 100 free, 200 back, and 200 IM. He also improved on his 200 free time, clocking a PB of 1:39.06 at the 2022 Summer Area 3 Championships. He also notched a PB in the 500 free (4:31.19) at that meet.

Clements wrapped up the 2022 long course season at Cary Futures in August, placing 16th in the 200 free (PB of 1:54.37 in prelims) and 24th in the 400 free (PB of 4:08.17 in prelims). He also competed in the 100 back, 200 back, and 100 fly, going a PB of 57.90 in the fly.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:50.10

100 back – 51.15

500 free – 4:31.19

200 free – 1:39.06

100 free – 46.95

100 fly – 51.49

Clements will join the Tigers’ class of 2028 with recent commit Keaton Rice. It took 48.53/1:45.26 in the 100/200 back, 47.75 in the 100 fly, and 1:35.44/4:20.76 in the 200/500 free to score at 2022 SEC Championships, where Auburn men finished sixth out of ten teams.

