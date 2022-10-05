Summer Juniors Qualifier Keaton Rice (2024) Gives Verbal Pledge to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Keaton Rice, a high school junior from Edmond, Oklahoma, has announced his verbal commitment to Auburn University and will begin in the fall of 2024.

“Super excited to officially announce my verbal commitment to Auburn University to continue my academic and athletic career! I just wanted to say thank you to all my coaches, my parents, and all my teammates along the way for everything you’ve done for me. I wouldn’t be the person or swimmer I am today without any of you guys. Also, I wanted to say thank you to Coach Ryan Wochomurka and Coach Vlad Polyakov for giving me this opportunity. War Eagle🔥🦅”

Rice swims for American Energy Swim Club and specializes primarily in free and back. He is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 50 free and 100 back and swam both events, as well as the 100 free and 200 free, at Speedo Junior Nationals this past summer. His best LCM times are 23.84/52.82/1:54.70 in the free and 58.79 in the back.

Many of his best SCY times come from Columbia Sectionals in March, where he finaled in the 50 free (9th), 100 free (8th), 200 free (4th), 50 back (2nd), and 100 back (3rd). He also competed at the Oklahoma Senior State Championships and won the 50/100 free and 50 back and was runner-up in the 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 22.92

100 back – 49.32

200 back – 1:53.35

50 free – 20.86

100 free – 45.62

200 free – 1:40.23

100 fly – 50.76

Auburn’s backstroke group, led by brothers Aidan Stoffle (45.36) and Nate Stoffle (45.39/1:40.92), Lleyton Smith (46.00/1:40.29), and Trevor McGovern (48.06/1:45.20), scored a combined 112 points in the 100/200 back at 2022 SEC Championships. It took 48.53/1:45.26 in the 100/200 back and 19.89 in the 50 free to score at conference last season.

