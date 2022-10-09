Daily Swim Coach Workout #795

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
1×400 White – Paddlehead 100 FR, 100 BK
12×25 @ :30 Pink – Variable Speed Choice [ Stroke ]
6×100 @ 1:30 Red – Freestyle [ Max Breaths M = 12, 11, 9 || W = 15, 13, 11 by 100 ]
2x
4×200 @ 2:45 Pink – 25 IMO, 25 FR [ Turn between flags & Wall on North Side, regular turn on South ]
2×75 @ 1:15 Pink – Breaststroke drill [ 3-2-1 Drill by 25 ]
[ Focus: Use the turns on the pre-set to set yourself up for success in the main set. Have super tight tucks & get in and out quick. ]
[ Focus: Utilize the 3-2-1 drill to lengthen out your breaststroke ]
3x
1×800 @ 10:00/[9:30] Pink – Freestyle – Hold your stroke count + ↓ count [ M – U11, W – U13 ] CHEQ, whatever you need to hold count
1×300 @ 4:30/[4:15] Red – IM for time – Descend each round. [ Last rd. CHEQ to make it FAST! ]
[ Focus: Really long IM today, but there are things that you can focus on. Make sure you’re hitting all of your stroke counts, especially when you’re tired. ]
[Focus: On the IM, stay long and smooth. Use whatever equipment you need on the last round to make it the best that you can. ]
Warm-Down
1×400 White – Social Kick
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Paddlehead – Swim with the pressure of the water holding the paddle to the top of your head.
3-2-1 Drill – Breaststroke drill where the swimmer takes a 3 second, 2 second and a 1 second pause between strokes respectively. Promotes alignment and timing.
CHEQ – Choice Equipment
Ryan Bubb
Assistant Coach, Florida Atlantic University
