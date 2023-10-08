Summer Juniors Finalist Erica Jaffe Hands UCLA 1st Verbal Commitment for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Erica Jaffe from Carmichael, California, has made a verbal commitment to the University of California, Los Angeles, for the 2025-26 school year and beyond.

A junior at Sacramento’s St. Francis Catholic High School, Jaffe does her year-round swimming with Sierra Marlins Swim Team in Folsom. She specializes in backstroke and made our “Best of the Rest” section of the top recruits from the high school class of 2025.

Jaffe swam back and IM in high school season last spring, placing winning the 100 back (54.53) and coming in 2nd in the 200 IM (2:01.57) at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships before going on to the California State Meet and placing 9th (55.52) and 7th (2:02.41), respectively. Her best times in both those events came six months earlier at Winter Juniors West and the Folsom Senior Classic, where she notched PBs in the 50/100/200 back and 200/400 IM. At Winter Juniors West, notably, she placed 5th in the 200 back and 12th in the 100 back.

Similarly, she was a top-8 finisher (5th place) in the 200 back this summer at Junior National Championships in Irvine. Her finals time of 2:14.91 was only .02 off her lifetime best of 2:14.89, from the 2022 version of the same meet.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:56.62

100 back – 53.87

50 back – 26.18

200 IM – 2:01.00

200 fly – 1:58.73

200 free – 1:49.89

UCLA women finished 4th out of 8 teams at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships. Jaffe’s time would have scored in the B finals of the 100/200 back and 200 fly and the C final of the 200 IM.

