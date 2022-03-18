Sue Novitsky Retires After 22 Seasons as Illinois’ Head Swim Coach

After 28 seasons with the Fighting Illini, Sue Novitsky, who served as head coach for the past 22 seasons, has announced her retirement. Novitsky started with Illinois as a volunteer assistant coach in 1994, eventually being promoted to a full-time assistant coach in 1997. In August of 2000, just ahead of the 2000-2001 season, Novitsky was named the 5th head coach in Illinois Swimming & Diving history and has served in that role ever since.

Novitsky retires as Illinois’ winningest swim coach in program history, having led the Illini to 114 dual meet wins over her 22 seasons. She also had 16 individual swimemrs qualify for NCAAs, as well as relays in 2002 and 2006.

Speaking on her retirement, Novtisky said “It has been a tremendous honor to have been able to work with so many outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff members during my time on deck at Illinois, and I thank you for all of your work.” She went on to say “I am grateful for the opportunity that was given to me and I will cherish all of the memories that I will be taking with me from 28 years wearing Orange & Blue. I wish the University of Illinois Swimming & Diving program all the best for the future and thank everyone that has been a part of the program during that entire time.”

Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said of Novitsky’s retirement, “Under Sue’s leadership, our swimming and diving student-athletes performed exceptionally in the classroom and were always very active on campus and in the community. She retires as the winningest coach in our program’s history, cementing her place in our record books.”

Each of Novitsky’s 22 teams earned either a Superior Ranking or Excellent Ranking for team grade point average by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America.

Illinois says they are beginning a nation-wide search for their new head coach immediately.